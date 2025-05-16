Results Archive
GNCC
Powerline Park
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Angus Riordan
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Grant Davis
Supercross
Denver
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
MXGP of
Portugal
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Kay de Wolf
Supercross
Salt Lake City
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Justin Cooper
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
Spain
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Sacha Coenen
GNCC
Hoosier
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 24
MXGP of
France
Sun May 25
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Fri May 30
Hoosier GNCC TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

Hoosier GNCC TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

May 16, 2025, 11:00am

While there is a weekend off before the start of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, there is still racing to watch this weekend.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season be back in action this weekend in Indiana for the Hoosier GNCC. The Hoosier GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) season will be back in action next weekend for the MXGP of Germany.

TV Broadcast | Online Streaming

Hoosier GNCC TV & Streaming Schedule

Race Weekend Schedule

Friday, May 16, 2025

  • 9:00am Gates Open
  • 2:00pm – 6:00pm ATV, eMTB & Bike Registration - All Classes
  • 4:00pm Specialized Turbo eMTB Racing
  • 12:00am Gates Close

Saturday, May 17, 2025

  • 6:00am Gates Open
  • 7:00am – 7:45am Youth ATV & Micro Registration
  • 8:00am 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
  • 8:45am 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
  • 9:30am – 10:30am Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
  • 9:05am – 10:45am Amateur ATV Registration
  • 11:00am Amateur ATV Racing (2 hr event)
  • 11:05am Pro ATV Registration
  • 12:00am Bike Registration - All Classes
  • 2:00pm – 4:00pm Pro ATV Racing (2 hr event)
  • 5:00pm ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing
  • 6:00pm Hoosier Ball
  • 7:00pm – 7:45pm MXers for Jesus Chapel Service
  • 12:00am Gates Close

Sunday, May 18, 2025

  • 6:00am Gates Open
  • 7:00am Youth Bike Registration
  • 8:00am – 9:30am Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
  • 8:05am – 9:30am Amateur Bike Registration
  • 10:00am – 12:00pm Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
  • 10:05am – 12:45pm Pro Bike Registration
  • 1:00pm – 4:00pm Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)

2025 Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 123
2Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 117
3Angus Riordan Australia Australia 101
4Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 93
5Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 87
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 159
2Angus Riordan Australia Australia 143
3Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 133
4Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 106
5Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States 94
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1James Jenkins House Springs, MO United States 149
2Isaiah Brown Belpre, OH United States 108
3Raley L Messer Beaver Dam, KY United States 101
4Jayson T Crawford Rock Falls, IL United States 95
5James D Simpson Wilmington, NC United States 87
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 154
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 141
3Tayla Jones Yass, Australia Australia 119
4Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada 101
5Carly Lee Millville, NJ United States 79
Full Standings

