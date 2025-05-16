While there is a weekend off before the start of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, there is still racing to watch this weekend.
The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season be back in action this weekend in Indiana for the Hoosier GNCC. The Hoosier GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.
The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) season will be back in action next weekend for the MXGP of Germany.
TV Broadcast | Online Streaming
- GNCC
HoosiereMTB Round 2 - FRI
Live Now
Race Weekend Schedule
Friday, May 16, 2025
- 9:00am Gates Open
- 2:00pm – 6:00pm ATV, eMTB & Bike Registration - All Classes
- 4:00pm Specialized Turbo eMTB Racing
- 12:00am Gates Close
Saturday, May 17, 2025
- 6:00am Gates Open
- 7:00am – 7:45am Youth ATV & Micro Registration
- 8:00am 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
- 8:45am 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
- 9:30am – 10:30am Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
- 9:05am – 10:45am Amateur ATV Registration
- 11:00am Amateur ATV Racing (2 hr event)
- 11:05am Pro ATV Registration
- 12:00am Bike Registration - All Classes
- 2:00pm – 4:00pm Pro ATV Racing (2 hr event)
- 5:00pm ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing
- 6:00pm Hoosier Ball
- 7:00pm – 7:45pm MXers for Jesus Chapel Service
- 12:00am Gates Close
Sunday, May 18, 2025
- 6:00am Gates Open
- 7:00am Youth Bike Registration
- 8:00am – 9:30am Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
- 8:05am – 9:30am Amateur Bike Registration
- 10:00am – 12:00pm Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
- 10:05am – 12:45pm Pro Bike Registration
- 1:00pm – 4:00pm Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)
Other Links
General
Follow
Grand National Cross Country Series
X — @gnccracing
Instagram — @gncc_racing
Facebook — @gnccracing
YouTube — RacerTV
Tickets
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing
Track Map
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing
2025 Championship Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|123
|2
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|117
|3
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|101
|4
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|93
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|87
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|159
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|143
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|133
|4
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|106
|5
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|94
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|James Jenkins
|House Springs, MO
|149
|2
|Isaiah Brown
|Belpre, OH
|108
|3
|Raley L Messer
|Beaver Dam, KY
|101
|4
|Jayson T Crawford
|Rock Falls, IL
|95
|5
|James D Simpson
|Wilmington, NC
|87
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|154
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|141
|3
|Tayla Jones
|Yass, Australia
|119
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|101
|5
|Carly Lee
|Millville, NJ
|79
Main image by Mack Faint