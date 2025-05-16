Alex Fedortsov Signs Pro Deal with ClubMX, Starting in 250 Pro Motocross at Fox Raceway National

The following press release is from ClubMX:

Alex Fedortsov inks deal to go pro with ClubMX

The 2025 SMX Next Champion is taking the next step

CHESTERFIELD, SC: Everyone around the world has watched Alex Fedortsov race the SMX Next events this year with a variety of results. Fedortsov was the fastest qualifier in four of the five events and led laps in four of the five events proving that he would be a contender in the new series. In Daytona, a four-second lead evaporated with an unfortunate flat tire and he gave up the lead with a late race tip over in Birmingham. To most teenagers, that would be devastating, but Fedortsov has the ability to look forward to the next race. That mindset paid off as he rolled into Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh for the SMX Next National Championship. On that day, his hard work paid off as he passed his teammate, Jesson Turner, in the second corner and never looked back. He led every lap, won the race and the championship. The SMX Next series has proven to be the launching pad to the professional ranks and Fedortsov has the confidence and skill to move up starting at round one of the outdoor series in Pala.

Fedortsov started racing at different points around the world at the young age of six and has been hooked ever since. His skill and tenacity on a bike made him a force to be reconned with whenever he lined up. He and his family came to the ClubMX Training Facility in Chesterfield, SC in early 2022, decided it was the place to be and have called it home since then. The coaching and nutrition staff paid special attention to him over the years to help him develop his craft and his hard work is paying off in the form of a new, long term contract. Now eighteen years old, Fedortsov is betting on himself by wanting to jump into the pro ranks.

Alex Fedortsov: “I really have nothing more to prove to myself in the amateur ranks, and I feel I can do a good job for the team starting with the outdoor season this year. It’s a bit of a risk but one I am willing to take at this point in my career. The Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX team has always been supportive of my decisions, and I am very thankful for their support into the pros. It is actually a dream come true for me, it is what every kid dreams about and now I get to actually do it. I would like to thank Donnie Luce and Yamaha too. They allowed me to participate in the SMX Next program, and they support my transition to the pros.”

Team owner Brandon Haas: “It is rare to have talents in both Motocross and Supercross at such a young age. Alex impressed me every step of the way and bringing home the SMX Next Championship was icing on the cake. He takes direction well, he follows the program and has made believers out of the entire team. We talked internally about the risk vs. reward by moving him up but it was an easy decision. He has a lot of confidence and is totally unphased by the competition. He is going to add one more layer of excitement to the outdoor season.”

Fedortsov follows in the footsteps of other SMX Next graduates and plans to continue that success this season. He has earned the right to advance and is going to take full advantage of the opportunity. The campaign will start in Pala, CA on Saturday, May 24th and run eleven rounds through Budds Creek, MD. Though most of the tracks will be new to him, there are some that he has raced before for Loretta Lynn Amateur National qualifiers and Moto Scouting Combine events. That added experience will make those events easier. Not out of the realm of possibility, Fedortsov can accumulate points to participate in the SMX three-round finale later this year.

Fedortsov selected and was assigned the #784 for the season in honor of his idol Jeffery Herlings. The Dutch professional motocross racer and multi time FIM world champion was assigned the number when he raced in the US at Ironman Raceway in 2017. A bold move but done totally out of respect.

Follow Alex On Instagram: @alexfedortsov600 and ClubMX: @clubmx , @clubmxproracing