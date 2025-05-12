RJ versus Seth versus Tom. It has everyone talking. Here's a transcript from the weekly Fly Racing Racer X Race Review Podcast with Steve Matthes, Jason Weigandt, and Jason Thomas.

Matthes: Well, I don't know where to start. Like, the thing [Hampshire and Hammaker crash] doesn't happen without Beaumer slowing down and doing that. But then the thing was, when you look at the heat race crash of RJ, and then you look at the what he pulled, I mean, we got the full RJ experience. He tried to he tried to apologize to Mitch Payton after the race. He apologized on social media. Payton I heard was not having it at back at the truck from RJ. I interviewed Mitch [Payton]. Not stoked. I can't be a hypocrite and say that that pass was fine because it was for a title and all of that because, as I said on this show, many times, if you attempt a pass and you go down, it's not there. The pass wasn't there. So, Weege, I'll let you kick it off. Like, I don't know where you want to start, but I think poor sportsmanship on Beaumer. I didn't like that and RJ, RJ was not doing that for KTM. He was doing that for RJ. So I want to get that out there. It was not a team order help Vialle win because the KTM group, that was just RJ. I didn't like that move either. Yeah. Seth Hammaker should be champion.

Weigandt: I'll get to my thoughts in a second. Except I do totally agree with feeling horrible for Hammaker because he did everything right. They kept stacking more obstacles in front of him. We were waiting for him to crack under the pressure. He was the guy that didn't have this championship experience. Dude. He delivered completely! He got starts. He dominated the heat. He started getting dropped early by Vialle, and then at that point you think he's going to panic and then tighten up, but he put it back together! Then he has this sneak attack that I'm sure he was not anticipating from Beaumer. And then he managed that. And then he managed to handle Beaumer without ruining his own race. He did everything right and he still was not rewarded for it. That feels bad. As for the RJ thing, I want to laugh like it's just RJ going RJ to such an unbelievable degree, but JT has a take I had not thought of. Please explain this, JT.

Thomas: Well, the take is that the pass wasn't enough. I think he [Hampshire] could have made that pass without them both going down. So, when you say it's not there, I tend to disagree. I think he knew he had to knock him down. If RJ passes Seth and goes on and gets second, he still loses the championship. Like, cool. You got a podium, but you didn't really accomplish what your goal was. The only way he wins that title is if he knocks Seth down. That's it! If he just passes him, he doesn't gain enough points because he's not going to catch Deegan, and Beaumer and Tom were not going to pass Seth. Seth had already exited the building from them, so the only move was to knock him down. You're not trying to hurt him. It's a slow corner, but you need him to crash so somebody else passes him. Doesn't matter who. Somebody else has to get in between you and him for the math to work. So I think he understood the situation. You could say it's unsportsmanlike. You can say it's not the right thing. That's all fine. I'm not arguing any of those points. I'm just talking about for the math to work in that situation, he needed Seth to fall over. It's really that simple.

Weigandt: Here's what I wanted the legacy and the legend of this race to be: We knew RJ would go RJ in a must situation, and he did that, and he exploded all over the racetrack and took prisoners down with him and shrapnel everywhere. But it actually sounds to me that there was actually some thought to it. There was a plan. It wasn't just RJ twisting it too much.