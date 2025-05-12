Results Archive
GNCC
Powerline Park
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
Supercross
Denver
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Spain
News
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Sacha Coenen
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Fri May 16
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 24
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 25
News
Full Schedule
Salt Lake City SX Review Podcast: Hampshire's Move, The Champions, and More

May 12, 2025, 9:30am

That’s a wrap on Monster Energy AMA Supercross, so Jason Thoams, Jason Weigandt, and myself talk about that nutty 250SX main event, what this means for Tom Vialle, the TV broadcast, the 450SX main, the champions, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and more.

Listen to the '25 Salt Lake City SX file directly or find it on the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

And if you want to watch this week’s review podcast in video form, check it out below!

