He has to do it a different way, and that was is the hard way. As the season evolved, it only got tougher.

“You gotta stay in it, you gotta stay present, you gotta stay focused, you gotta apply yourself every weekend, especially against Chase [Sexton],” Webb said. “I think he really turned it on there at the end. I had a great season, but when he was on, it's hard, and in these last few, you have a lot on the line. You gotta be good, but you don't want to put yourself in a vulnerable spot. So, I think for me it was something where you push hard, but you're also wise. So it's been stressful. It's never easy. It's never the funnest of times, these closing stages, but it feels great when you get to this point.”

Webb also revealed the extent of an off-season injury he had kept mostly quiet throughout the season. The thumb injury that required surgery last summer flared back up after an off-season crash. He was racing in pain all season.

“I know it's frustrating to say, but I was in pain for nine months with my thumb,” he explained. “You know, it just never healed and never got better. I crashed and rehurt it and it makes it tough. That's the bottom line and it's easy to roll over. You know, I've won two. I've made a lot of money [already]. I do this because I absolutely love it and this is what I chase. When we have these boot camps and we do all these things, you're giving it your absolute all, from diet to sleep. I haven’t had a sip of alcohol in a year. Just things like that that you give up to chase your dreams.

“I went all in this year," he added. "I think like Rich [Simmons, team manager] said in his interview, we sat down for coffee. He told me I was fat and I need to get my shit together and I said, 'You're right.' I made it a priority. I put my head forward. I woke up every day, grinded. I’ve got to give it up to my team, you know, everyone says it, but they truly push me to be the best version of myself every day. My teammates, my training partners, you know, J-Coop [Justin Cooper] has been very underestimated as a training partner and teammate, and he pushes me every day. We go all in every day and that's what Star expects from you and I love it and that's what put me in this position. It's not fun and picture perfect every day, but this moment right here makes it worth it."