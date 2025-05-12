Championship Leaders Romain Febvre and Kay de Wolf Win at MXGP of Spain

Things weren’t so in control at the start of the much drier second race, however, as De Wolf tangled with Benistant out of the gate and entered the first corner at the back of the pack! This left start king Sacha Coenen to grab his fifth Fox Holeshot Award of the year, giving him a chance to uncork his obvious speed and try to pull away immediately at the front.

He was helped by an unfortunate mistake for Zanchi, who had started second and held off the attentions of Laengenfelder and Adamo, who would have been keen to capitalise on De Wolf’s misfortunes to help their Championship hopes! Zanchi crashed to the edge of a downhill landing area, and the young Italian had to battle back to an eventual tenth, just behind Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 pilots Karlis Reisulis in ninth and Rick Elzinga in eighth.

There were also crashes for home heroes David Braceras, down from sixth on his JM Racing Honda, and Monster Energy Triumph Racing teamster Guillem Farres, who was to finish as the top Spaniard in MX2 with 12th overall, although Oriol Oliver was the best of the local contingent in race two with 11th for Gabriel SS24 KTM Factory Juniors.

As Coenen streaked away to a nine-second lead, Adamo passed Laengenfelder for second on lap four, as De Wolf’s charge was held up for eight laps by the valiant Elzinga. The Dutchman on the Yamaha eventually yielded and would take ninth overall ahead of Lata. De Wolf was then uncorked, quickly catching and passing McLellan, who would take eighth overall with 7-7 finishes.

Everts had also been unable to get past a Yamaha, as Benistant kept him back for the entire race, although De Wolf was able to get past both of them in a stunning display of comeback riding with three laps to go!

By that time Coenen had dropped the bike in a tight left hander, and Adamo accepted the gift of a fourth GP race win of 2025 gratefully, just as Sacha was remounting! Laengenfelder’s third place put him sixth overall ahead of Zanchi, while Benistant claimed fifth overall behind Everts.

De Wolf’s brilliant fight-back took the GP win from Adamo and Coenen, and he pulled away in the standings to a 15-point gap over Laengenfelder, with Adamo still just six further back of the German. With the two hard-pack circuits of Ernée and Teutschenthal coming up, the KTM riders will be out for swift revenge as we approach the halfway point of the season!

The MX2 World Championship, just like the MXGP one, is still far from being settled!

Kay de Wolf: “I just watched the second race back and I still don’t know exactly what happened. Me and Thibault (Benistant) came together and I basically had to start from the back. For the first few laps I was still down in 17th, maybe 15th. Even with ten minutes to go I was only in eighth. But then in the last five or six laps, I just went all in. I found something, dropped my lap times, and worked my way up to fourth. I think experience definitely helps in those moments. I didn’t think I’d get that far. I was stuck behind Rick (Elzinga) for ages and didn’t think I’d move forward, but in the end I did.”

Andrea Adamo: "Honestly, the two races today were completely different. The first one was really muddy. When I did the sighting lap, it was crazy, the ruts from the European races were completely filled with water. I didn’t get a great start either because of yesterday’s bad qualifying and bad gate pick. Then I also crashed. So, starting the weekend like that after going 1-1-1 in Agueda was obviously not ideal. But I reset overnight and tried to capitalise today with better starts and better execution. First race I was fifth, then I won the second one, so in the end it was a decent Sunday. That’s five podiums from the last six GPs, which is good, but I need to be better earlier in the weekends. I can’t always be starting from the back; all these guys are fast, and catching up isn’t easy."

Sacha Coenen: "I felt really good on the bike and the track this weekend. We showed good speed all around. In the first race I had a really bad start and had to come all the way back to sixth, where I stayed for most of the race. The second race I took the holeshot and led the whole way, but with a 10-second lead I lost the front in a corner with just a few laps to go and finished second. Still, better than last weekend—step by step, we’re improving. The speed is there, but the inconsistency is tough. We’ve had bad starts in recent rounds, so we’re working on that. When I start up front, I can show what I’m capable of."