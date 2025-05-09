This weekend’s 17th and final round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship on Saturday will take place at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. The 250SX West Division Champion has already been crowned, as Haiden Deegan clinched the title one round early at the Denver SX, but both the 250SX East Division and the 450SX titles are still up for grabs. Read how the championship math plays out for the contenders in both classes.

On Saturday afternoon, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1:30 p.m. EDT/10:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 6:30 p.m. EDT/3:30 p.m. PDT on Peacock, with a pre-race show during opening ceremonies leading right into the 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific start of the night show, which will be broadcasted on Peacock and USA.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. There are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2025 SMX Video Pass this year.

Viewers can also listen to the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Salt Lake City also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) takes over Portugal this weekend for the round seven MXGP of Spain. Follow along there on MXGP-TV.com both Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). CBS Sports will also have a delayed airing of the second motos starting at 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season be back in action next weekend in Indiana for the Hoosier GNCC on May 10 and 11.

