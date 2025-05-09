Results Archive
Supercross
Pittsburgh
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Max Vohland
Full Results
GNCC
Powerline Park
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
Supercross
Denver
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 10
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun May 11
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Fri May 16
News
Full Schedule
Salt Lake City SX and MXGP of Spain TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

Salt Lake City SX and MXGP of Spain TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

May 9, 2025, 8:00am

This weekend’s 17th and final round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship on Saturday will take place at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. The 250SX West Division Champion has already been crowned, as Haiden Deegan clinched the title one round early at the Denver SX, but both the 250SX East Division and the 450SX titles are still up for grabs. Read how the championship math plays out for the contenders in both classes.

On Saturday afternoon, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1:30 p.m. EDT/10:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 6:30 p.m. EDT/3:30 p.m. PDT on Peacock, with a pre-race show during opening ceremonies leading right into the 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific start of the night show, which will be broadcasted on Peacock and USA.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. There are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2025 SMX Video Pass this year.

Viewers can also listen to the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Salt Lake City also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) takes over Portugal this weekend for the round seven MXGP of Spain.  Follow along there on MXGP-TV.com both Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). CBS Sports will also have a delayed airing of the second motos starting at 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season be back in action next weekend in Indiana for the Hoosier GNCC on May 10 and 11.

TV Broadcast| Online Streaming

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

  • Supercross

    Salt Lake City

     Saturday, May 10
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      May 10 - 1:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      May 10 - 1:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      May 10 - 6:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      May 10 - 6:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      May 10 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      May 10 - 7:00 PM
      USA
Salt Lake City Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

International (Outside of the United States)

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Spain

     WMX and EMX250
    Sunday, May 11
    • MX2 Time practice 
      Live
      May 10 - 7:35 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Time Practice 
      Live
      May 10 - 8:10 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Qualifying Race  
      Live
      May 10 - 10:25 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Qualifying Race 
      Live
      May 10 - 11:15 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      May 11 - 7:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      May 11 - 8:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      May 11 - 10:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      May 11 - 11:00 AM
      MXGP TV
MXGP of Spain MXGP TV & Streaming Schedule

Race Day Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Note: All Times Local to Salt Lake City, Utah (Mountain Daylight Time).

Salt Lake City SX schedule
Salt Lake City SX schedule SupercrossLIVE

2025 Souvenir Programs

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

View the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.

To pick up a souvenir program while at the traces, visit the Legends and Heroes tent in the pits at each round to get a free souvenir program.

Other Links

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

General

Supercross Live Timing

Related: SMX League Rolls Out Live Timing and Scoring App

2025 AMA National Numbers

Related: PulpMX Fantasy AMA Supercross Sign Ups Now Open

Salt Lake City Supercross

Salt Lake City Supercross Race Center

Salt Lake City Supercross Injury Report

Supercross

Salt Lake City - 250SX Showdown Provisional Entry List

May 10, 2025
Rice-Eccles Stadium
Salt Lake City, UT United States
Revised: May 6 2025 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
1 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, France France KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
10 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States Honda CRF250R Works Edition
19 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States Triumph TF 250-X
23 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
24 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition
Full Entry List
Supercross

Salt Lake City - 450SX Provisional Entry List

May 10, 2025
Rice-Eccles Stadium
Salt Lake City, UT United States
Revised: May 7 2025 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
4 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
11 Kyle Chisholm Kyle Chisholm New Clearwater, FL United States Suzuki RM-Z450
12 Shane McElrath Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States Honda CRF450R
Full Entry List

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

General

MXGP Live Timing

Other Info

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Address: Rice-Eccles Stadium 451 1400 E Salt Lake City, UT

Practice & Qualifying — 1:30 p.m. EDT/10:30 a.m. PDT
Main Program — 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT 

Tickets

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Get tickets to the Salt Lake City Supercross.

Track Map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

  • 2025 Salt Lake City SX layout.
    2025 Salt Lake City SX layout. SupercrossLIVE
  2025 Salt Lake City SX layout.
    2025 Salt Lake City SX layout. SupercrossLIVE
  • 2025 Salt Lake City SX layout.
    2025 Salt Lake City SX layout. SupercrossLIVE
  • 2025 Salt Lake City SX layout.
    2025 Salt Lake City SX layout. SupercrossLIVE
  • 2025 Salt Lake City SX layout.
    2025 Salt Lake City SX layout. SupercrossLIVE

Animated Track Map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

2025 Championship Standings

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 196
2Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 171
3Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 167
4Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 149
5Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 130
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 160
2Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 159
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 157
4Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 128
5Cullin Park Clermont, FL United States 124
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 347
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 338
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 271
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 261
5Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 255
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2025

PositionRider Points
1Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 348
2Simon Längenfelder Germany 346
3Andrea Adamo Italy 343
4Liam Everts Belgium 279
6Thibault Benistant France 233
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2025

PositionRider Points
1Romain Febvre France 330
3Tim Gajser Slovenia 305
2Lucas Coenen Belgium 287
4Glenn Coldenhoff The Netherlands 255
5Ruben Fernandez Spain 223
Full Standings
