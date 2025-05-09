This weekend’s 17th and final round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship on Saturday will take place at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. The 250SX West Division Champion has already been crowned, as Haiden Deegan clinched the title one round early at the Denver SX, but both the 250SX East Division and the 450SX titles are still up for grabs. Read how the championship math plays out for the contenders in both classes.
On Saturday afternoon, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1:30 p.m. EDT/10:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 6:30 p.m. EDT/3:30 p.m. PDT on Peacock, with a pre-race show during opening ceremonies leading right into the 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific start of the night show, which will be broadcasted on Peacock and USA.
The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. There are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2025 SMX Video Pass this year.
Viewers can also listen to the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Salt Lake City also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).
The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) takes over Portugal this weekend for the round seven MXGP of Spain. Follow along there on MXGP-TV.com both Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). CBS Sports will also have a delayed airing of the second motos starting at 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific.
The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season be back in action next weekend in Indiana for the Hoosier GNCC on May 10 and 11.
- Supercross
Salt Lake CitySaturday, May 10
International (Outside of the United States)
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
MXGP of SpainWMX and EMX250
Sunday, May 11
- MX2 Time practiceLiveMay 10 - 7:35 AM
- MXGP Time PracticeLiveMay 10 - 8:10 AM
- MX2 Qualifying RaceLiveMay 10 - 10:25 AM
- MXGP Qualifying RaceLiveMay 10 - 11:15 AM
- MX2 Race 1LiveMay 11 - 7:00 AM
- MXGP Race 1LiveMay 11 - 8:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2LiveMay 11 - 10:00 AM
- MXGP Race 2LiveMay 11 - 11:00 AM
Race Day Schedule
Note: All Times Local to Salt Lake City, Utah (Mountain Daylight Time).
Salt Lake City Supercross
Salt Lake City Supercross Race Center
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|10
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|19
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|Triumph TF 250-X
|23
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|24
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|11
|Kyle Chisholm
|New
|Clearwater, FL
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|12
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|Honda CRF450R
Address: Rice-Eccles Stadium 451 1400 E Salt Lake City, UT
Practice & Qualifying — 1:30 p.m. EDT/10:30 a.m. PDT
Main Program — 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT
Tickets
Get tickets to the Salt Lake City Supercross.
Track Map
Animated Track Map
2025 Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|196
|2
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|171
|3
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|167
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|149
|5
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|130
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|160
|2
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|159
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|157
|4
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|128
|5
|Cullin Park
|Clermont, FL
|124
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|347
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|338
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|271
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|261
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|255
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Kay de Wolf
|348
|2
|Simon Längenfelder
|346
|3
|Andrea Adamo
|343
|4
|Liam Everts
|279
|6
|Thibault Benistant
|233
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Romain Febvre
|330
|3
|Tim Gajser
|305
|2
|Lucas Coenen
|287
|4
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|255
|5
|Ruben Fernandez
|223