How's the week been?

It's been great. We didn't ride Monday; we just had a bike ride in the morning to keep some active recovery going. Then we worked on the track a little bit, helped out with the skid steer to get it ready Tuesday, and did a couple of motos today, sprint laps, and a bunch of starts. Today we won't do as much riding, but just more starts and a few shorter laps to get the intensity up. But yeah, the week's been good so far. Tomorrow [Thursday] we'll fly out to Salt Lake, have press on Friday, and then it's go time on Saturday morning.

What a fierce year it’s been for you as well as Tom Vialle and RJ Hampshire. How fulfilling would it be to win a war like this?

Yeah, that'd be amazing. It'd be a dream come true. You know, racing those two guys and all of us being within three points—Tom's at the top, I'm one back, and then RJ is three back from Tom—so it all comes down to this last race. I’m battling both of last year’s champs. To come out on top of them would be just amazing and would just feel really good. But I'm just going to stick to the plan and make sure I do all the things I need to, and then the end result will be what I want it to be.

How do you feel about those two guys?

They're both great competitors. RJ, we know he's going to be tough, and he's always going to give it his best. And then Tom really shows up when it counts. I've noticed that in the past couple of races—how he struggles a little during the day or in the heat races. But when the main events come around, he always seems to turn it around when it counts. So, I feel like I'm aware of what they're going to do, and I respect both of them a lot. They're going to put up a great fight. But, yeah, I feel like I'm ready for the task. If I do everything right, I'm going to be better than those guys.

Were you happy with how the season has gone so far? You’ve gotten two wins already.

Yeah, I've been happy with it so far. It's been consistent. I had food poisoning at the second race, so that kind of led to a bad result there. But other than that, it has been consistent, and getting two wins and being in the championship fight has been really cool. The move to Florida and all the hard work and sacrifice—it's cool to see it kind of working. I just want to keep building off of what we have been doing and continue to get better and progress, no matter what happens in this championship on Saturday.