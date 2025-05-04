Sexton Flawless, Webb Valiant, Deegan Victorious in Denver

In 250SX Class racing, Haiden Deegan entered the Denver Round with a 17 point lead over teammate Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Cole Davies. Davies grabbed the holeshot and looked to have the pace to make it three wins in a row for the rookie. Just before the race’s midpoint Deegan took over second place from Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Michael Mosiman and began to steadily reel in Davies, who would have to finish in fourth or better to force the championship to the final round. In the final minutes, Deegan reached Davies and put in a few close pass attempts. With two laps remaining Deegan upped the aggression and made a pass that sent Davies over the berm. Davies remounted in fifth place, where he would finish. By the rulebook Deegan clinched the title due to a 25-point lead. Even if Davies wins the final round and Deegan earns zero points, the championship tiebreaker would be the rider with more second place finishes, which is Haiden Deegan. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Julien Beaumer earned the second-place spot in Denver after fighting his way forward from an eighth place start. Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Garrett Marchbanks rounded out the podium, having a similar charge through the pack to recover nicely from his ninth-place start. The racers match up one final time, along with the Eastern Divisional 250SX Class, in the Dave Coombs Sr. 250SX Class East/West Showdown next Saturday night.

First place 250SX Class

“First of all I want to congratulate Cole, he’s been riding really good. Two laps to go, I wanted that win, baby. I was going to do anything for it. This [Championship] means a lot to me because people doubted me all the way. They [were] telling me I was all hype coming into Supercross and motocross. They’re just mad that I’m him and they’ve got to deal with it… We the champ now, and let’s go, baby!... [When asked specifically about the pass] Yeah, 100%, Cole was riding great, and I was just digging towards the end. At elevation, you get a little out of breath, so was just digging, and I was like, two laps to go, I [saw] Cole slide out, found an opening, and took the chance. Good job to Cole and a good race.” – Haiden Deegan