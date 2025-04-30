Results Archive
East Rutherford
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
Switzerland
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Kay de Wolf
Pittsburgh
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Cooper
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Max Vohland
Powerline Park
Sat May 3
Denver
Sat May 3
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX West Entry List
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Ty Masterpool
Portugal
Sun May 4
Salt Lake City
Sat May 10
Spain
Sun May 11
Deegan's Title Chances

April 30, 2025

A 250SX championship is the only 250 title Haiden Deegan hasn’t won, but he’s looking mighty good to get it done in 2025. The only other riders who are mathematically in championship contention stile are Cole Davies, Julien Beaumer, and Jo Shimoda. In the case of Beaumer and Shimoda, they’re over 25 points back of Deegan, so if they finish behind him in Denver, they’re out of the title. Even if they don’t, they’d need a miracle to overtake him in points in Salt Lake City. For all intents and purposes, they’re out of this thing.

In the case of Davies, well, he’s 17 points back, which means Deegan could take fifth in each of the final two races and still win the championship no matter what Davies does. Considering Deegan’s worst finish of the season is fifth (at the opener), and he’s been on the box at every race since despite multiple races where he has to come through the pack, this shouldn’t be a problem for him.

Haiden Deegan has a 17-point lead over teammate Cole Davies.
With that in mind, the only real question left is, could Deegan wrap this thing up this weekend in Denver? Well, yes, he could, but he’d need a mistake or a bad night from Davies. Both riders have two wins each, so a win from Deegan would guarantee Davies wouldn’t be able to surpass Deegan’s win count, which is huge for the tie-breaker (the rider with the most wins gets the nod for the championship if there’s a tie in points). So, what if they tied in wins? The next determining factor is second-place finishes, of which Deegan has two and Davies has none. This means if Deegan leaves Denver with a minimum of a 25-point advantage over Davies, the title is his.

The most obvious path would be a win from Deegan. If that happens and Davies finishes fifth or worse, it’s over. That kind of finish from Davies seems unlikely considering he’s won the last two races, but hey, he has finished fifth or worse three times this season. It’s completely within the realm of possibility for the rookie to do so again.

If Deegan finishes second and Davies finishes eighth or worse, it’s lights out on this championship. Also, a third from Deegan and a tenth or worse from Davies adds up to a title for Deegan in Denver. We could keep going down the line like this, but it seems pretty unlikely they’ll finish any worse than that. No matter what happens, the possibility of a championship being decided in Denver definitely adds a degree of excitement to 16 round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

    Denver

     KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, May 3
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      May 3 - 1:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      May 3 - 1:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      May 3 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      May 3 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show (Encore Presentation)
      May 4 - 4:00 PM
      NBC
Haiden Deegan
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 171
2Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 154
3Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 145
4Jo Shimoda
Suzuka, Japan Japan 136
5Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 110
Full Standings
