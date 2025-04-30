With that in mind, the only real question left is, could Deegan wrap this thing up this weekend in Denver? Well, yes, he could, but he’d need a mistake or a bad night from Davies. Both riders have two wins each, so a win from Deegan would guarantee Davies wouldn’t be able to surpass Deegan’s win count, which is huge for the tie-breaker (the rider with the most wins gets the nod for the championship if there’s a tie in points). So, what if they tied in wins? The next determining factor is second-place finishes, of which Deegan has two and Davies has none. This means if Deegan leaves Denver with a minimum of a 25-point advantage over Davies, the title is his.

The most obvious path would be a win from Deegan. If that happens and Davies finishes fifth or worse, it’s over. That kind of finish from Davies seems unlikely considering he’s won the last two races, but hey, he has finished fifth or worse three times this season. It’s completely within the realm of possibility for the rookie to do so again.

If Deegan finishes second and Davies finishes eighth or worse, it’s lights out on this championship. Also, a third from Deegan and a tenth or worse from Davies adds up to a title for Deegan in Denver. We could keep going down the line like this, but it seems pretty unlikely they’ll finish any worse than that. No matter what happens, the possibility of a championship being decided in Denver definitely adds a degree of excitement to 16 round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.