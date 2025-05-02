The Conditions
We’ve seen conditions vary quite a bit in Denver—from perfect weather to snow and everything in between, including a windstorm that wreaked havoc in the pits, the riders have seen it all in Colorado. The dirt can also be hard to manage in Denver, as the wind and sunshine have a way of creating a dry and slick racing surface that can pe particularly treacherous. We’ll see what the elements have in store for Monster Energy AMA Supercross this Saturday night. -Aaron Hansel
Three-Peat
Things are going great for 250SX West rookie Cole Davies. He’s second in points and is currently riding a two-race win streak, with one of those wins even coming at an East/West Showdown. There weren’t a whole lot of people, probably including Davies himself, who expected him to be doing this well so soon. Yet, here we are, with Davies in a position to win three in a row this weekend. Will the rookie make it happen? -Hansel
Saturday, May 3
The Championship Leader
With just two races to go, 250SX West Division rider Haiden Deegan holds a 17-point lead heading into Denver. With a lead that large, Deegan doesn’t even have to be on the box—he could finish fourth at the last two races and still win the title. In other words, this championship is pretty much his to lose. On the flipside, Deegan, who has an outside shot at wrapping it up in Denver, always rides hard, and laying up, even if he doesn’t need to win, isn’t something we see too often from him. What kind of approach will we see from Deegan in Denver? -Hansel
Back on Track
Julien Beaumer started out the season hot, winning the second race and holding the red plate for multiple rounds, but he really hasn’t been the same since dislocating his shoulder during qualifying in Arlington. He’s now 26 points out of the lead, which means the championship he once led is now all but gone, and if he doesn't beat Haiden Deegan, it will be gone. But that doesn’t mean all is lost—the Red Bull KTM rider can still score wins, and you know he wouldn’t mind doing so over his rival Deegan. Will Beaumer be back on point in Denver? -Hansel
Only One Option
For Chase Sexton, Denver is a must win. Had he been able to win last week he’d be looking at a six-point gap to points leader Cooper Webb, but since Webb was victorious, Sexton is now staring down the barrel of a 12-point gap. He’s going to need to earn max points and have Webb run into some trouble. Earning max points is the only thing Sexton has control over, so expect him to give it everything he has in Denver. -Hansel
Podium Producer
One of Justin Cooper’s main goals in 2025 is to land on the podium, and he did it for the second time last week in Pittsburgh. He looked great doing it too, and he even caught Sexton and blasted past him in his heat race. It’s not often anyone is able to do that to Sexton! If Cooper keeps it up, he’ll be on the podium in Denver, too. -Hansel
The PulpMX LCQ Challenge
Not satisfied with only one day of supercross per week? Well, luckily for you and thanks to Steve Matthes, there will be an extra day of racing this week in the form of the PulpMX LCQ Challenge on Friday in Denver. If you think privateers are ruthless in an LCQ, you should see how they’re willing to ride when incentivized by a stack of cash! This race is always a good time, so be sure to check it out. -Hansel
Rookies Back
Drew Adams, who was supposed to race SMX Next this year, made his supercross debut at Anaheim 2 after Levi Kitchen switched to the East Coast at the last minute and Ty Masterpool got hurt. Unfortunately, Drew got hurt the next in Glendale, but he will be back this weekend. How will he fair in what will hopefully be his second supercross main event ever? -Sarah Whitmore
Playbook
Now that Webb has a 12-point lead, how does he play it? Will he hold back and let Sexton have it? Or will he try to add more wins to his record? He gave credit to the rest of the class in the post-race press conference last weekend saying, “Do you think it's easy to go out and get second every weekend? It's not.” Not to mention riders can actually put themselves at risk for crashing when they are just “taking it easy.” So, what are the chances we see Webb go out like he did in Pittsburgh and score another win, or will he play it safe? -Whitmore
Down Time
It has been three weeks since we saw the West riders in Philadelphia at the East/West Showdown. In fact, the West riders have not raced back-to-back since the beginning of February. This makes it harder for the riders to get into the groove. But it also gives other riders, like Jo Shimoda who got hurt at the second round, time to heal up. Fans have no idea who has been putting in the extra work during the time off, so there is no saying who could come out swinging and grab a surprise win this weekend. -Whitmore