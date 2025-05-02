Rookies Back

Drew Adams, who was supposed to race SMX Next this year, made his supercross debut at Anaheim 2 after Levi Kitchen switched to the East Coast at the last minute and Ty Masterpool got hurt. Unfortunately, Drew got hurt the next in Glendale, but he will be back this weekend. How will he fair in what will hopefully be his second supercross main event ever? -Sarah Whitmore

Playbook

Now that Webb has a 12-point lead, how does he play it? Will he hold back and let Sexton have it? Or will he try to add more wins to his record? He gave credit to the rest of the class in the post-race press conference last weekend saying, “Do you think it's easy to go out and get second every weekend? It's not.” Not to mention riders can actually put themselves at risk for crashing when they are just “taking it easy.” So, what are the chances we see Webb go out like he did in Pittsburgh and score another win, or will he play it safe? -Whitmore

Down Time

It has been three weeks since we saw the West riders in Philadelphia at the East/West Showdown. In fact, the West riders have not raced back-to-back since the beginning of February. This makes it harder for the riders to get into the groove. But it also gives other riders, like Jo Shimoda who got hurt at the second round, time to heal up. Fans have no idea who has been putting in the extra work during the time off, so there is no saying who could come out swinging and grab a surprise win this weekend. -Whitmore