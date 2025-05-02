Filthy Phil Nicoletti is back and as usual, he’s as cranky as ever. This week he’s spilling the tea on former teammates, he's talking about rider contingency money, and for some reason is comparing Cole Davies to Jett Lawrence.
Hey Phil,
Congratulations on your semi-retirement! I got thinking about your career and you were on quite a few teams and had many teammates. What teammate would you want fighting next to you in a foxhole? Who would you say was your funniest teammate to be with? I know you’re tighter than two coats of paint so when it comes to money, who was in your league as far as cheapness? If you were invited to the party of the century, what teammate would you pick? Lastly, you can only rescue one of your teammates from a burning building. Who are you rescuing? Hope to see you at some races this summer!
-Your old pal from NY, Jeff
Old Pal,
Man this is a tough one! I guess the easiest one of these is who I got backing me in a brawl. Obviously I’m taking about dumbass Weston Peick. He’s one of my boys and we both bust each others’ balls, but if shit got real, I got him and he’s got me. So that’s pretty easy. As far as the funniest one, that’s tough. I’ve had so many who’ve made me laugh over the years. To be honest, I’m going to say A-Mart [Alex Martin]. He and I are so different from each other, and he was so damn WERID when I started hanging out with him 15 years ago, but there was never a dull moment. No matter how shitty or good a situation was, there were always some laughs that literally made us cry from laughing. Cheapest teammate, that would be J-Mart. He is a special type of cheap. He’s the type of cheap that’s the, ‘Save a penny, spend a dime.’ They are the worst! For the party of the century, I’m taking Coop [Cooper Webb]. We were never teammates, but I’m using this as an exception. Coop is the most down to Earth dude when it comes to going out to have fun. Plus I’d use his credit card to fund the extravaganza. But the times we’ve had are all time. But the ability to just have fun, and not give a shit and just run amuck, is all time. Pulling a teammate out of a burning building? Nahhhhh, they’re on their own, haha
-Phil
Moneybags Phil,
When I was a young amateur motocross buck (late ‘90s early ‘00s) it seemed like contingency programs were much more prominent than they are now. I remember seeing ads from the big four Japanese brands in magazines about their contingency money, and my friends and I would always look for any races near us that had payouts from the manufacturers. We all knew local-level pros who were consistently making money racing the bigger local races, and the thought of getting a check from Honda, Suzuki, Yamaha, or Kawasaki was absolutely mind blowing! Unfortunately nobody was ever interested in compensating crappy C-Class riders like us, but that didn’t keep us from dreaming about podium girls in one arm and a bundle of contingency cash in the other. But these days it seems like contingency isn’t really a thing. I haven’t heard anyone talk about it in what seems like a decade. Granted, I’m now a washed up middle-aged man and I’m not nearly as plugged in as I used to be, so I might just be out of the loop. Am I just not in the know, or is the dream of being a hotshot, local-level, motocross mercenary dead?
-Unaware Without a Prayer in Sacramento.
Unaware,
Very valid question. I always used to travel and hit every contingency race with my dad for Honda back in the day as an amateur. It was a HUGE bonus for us. We used to get double contingency too, so it was a double bonus. Back in the day, Kawi used to pay like $250 a win, when Honda was $150. It used to be a huge incentive as to which manufacturer you raced. I’d be lying commenting on how it is now though. I literally have no idea at the amateur level. But I know for a fact that Kawi, at the professional level, is one of the best. That’s why a few years ago, up until now, a lot of privateers were running Kawi’s because they laid out good money just for the night show. Not even for the main event! But I do believe local racing died for a few years. I think it’s starting to come around now though. I think parents and kids realized that being a professional practicer doesn’t pay for shit when a real gate drops at a big race.
-Phil
Phil the Philistine,
I was rewatching the most recent Showdown race, the one Cole Davies won, and it’s starting to look like he’s surpassing Haiden Deegan in terms of supercross speed. Do we need a larger sample size to reach this conclusion, or do you think there’s some validity to it? Also, with a guy like Deegan who unapologetically dislikes anyone who beats him, will this emerging situation cause issues back in the pits, or at the practice track during the week?
-Hat Trick Dave
Hat Trick,
I’m to the point of comparing Davies to Jett Lawrence. I think Davies is better than Jett, rookie to rookie. Same with Deegan, rookie to rookie. I believe Davies is better than they were at supercross, but supercross only at this point. The big question is if Davies’ speed can translate to outdoors. I hope it does, and I think it will, but from the pure speed of rookies, he’s the best one I can remember, as far as speed in supercross. I don’t think Deegs will ever have to worry about Davies in SX after Denver and Salt Lake City. Next year Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing has two title contenders and they won’t be on the same coast. The only time we’ll l see them together is an East/West Showdown next year. But Davies will be a weapon next year, no doubt. From what I saw last year in futures to now, I did not expect his speed. Like, AT ALL! The Deegs/Davies battle will be one we see in a few years maybe, but it won’t be happening soon. Unless that speed comes outdoors! Also if his fitness and dog in him can battle Haiden. I’m curious as well.
-Phil