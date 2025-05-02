Filthy Phil Nicoletti is back and as usual, he’s as cranky as ever. This week he’s spilling the tea on former teammates, he's talking about rider contingency money, and for some reason is comparing Cole Davies to Jett Lawrence.

As always, if you want to get in touch with the grumpiest retired rider who is still chasing cash in other countries, send your questions to phil@racerxonline.com.

Hey Phil,

Congratulations on your semi-retirement! I got thinking about your career and you were on quite a few teams and had many teammates. What teammate would you want fighting next to you in a foxhole? Who would you say was your funniest teammate to be with? I know you’re tighter than two coats of paint so when it comes to money, who was in your league as far as cheapness? If you were invited to the party of the century, what teammate would you pick? Lastly, you can only rescue one of your teammates from a burning building. Who are you rescuing? Hope to see you at some races this summer!

-Your old pal from NY, Jeff

Old Pal,

Man this is a tough one! I guess the easiest one of these is who I got backing me in a brawl. Obviously I’m taking about dumbass Weston Peick. He’s one of my boys and we both bust each others’ balls, but if shit got real, I got him and he’s got me. So that’s pretty easy. As far as the funniest one, that’s tough. I’ve had so many who’ve made me laugh over the years. To be honest, I’m going to say A-Mart [Alex Martin]. He and I are so different from each other, and he was so damn WERID when I started hanging out with him 15 years ago, but there was never a dull moment. No matter how shitty or good a situation was, there were always some laughs that literally made us cry from laughing. Cheapest teammate, that would be J-Mart. He is a special type of cheap. He’s the type of cheap that’s the, ‘Save a penny, spend a dime.’ They are the worst! For the party of the century, I’m taking Coop [Cooper Webb]. We were never teammates, but I’m using this as an exception. Coop is the most down to Earth dude when it comes to going out to have fun. Plus I’d use his credit card to fund the extravaganza. But the times we’ve had are all time. But the ability to just have fun, and not give a shit and just run amuck, is all time. Pulling a teammate out of a burning building? Nahhhhh, they’re on their own, haha

-Phil