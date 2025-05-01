Watch: Pulp/Yamaha Privateer Challenge Race Live at 2:45 MST Friday

Steve Matthes' annual privateer crazy chaos race (officially the Yamaha LCQ Challenge) will pay a lot of privateers a lot of money. The two-moto format takes place on Friday with a pre-race show at the YouTube link above and then racing right after. Read the full preview of the race and then check it all out here. Don't forget to buy a raffle ticket for a 2025 Yamaha YZ450F. All the money goes to the privateers!