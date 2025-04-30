Results Archive
Supercross
East Rutherford
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Switzerland
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Supercross
Pittsburgh
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Max Vohland
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Powerline Park
Sat May 3
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 3
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Ty Masterpool
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 4
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 10
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun May 11
News
Full Schedule

Drew Adams Returns to Racing in Denver

April 30, 2025, 1:50pm
Drew Adams Returns to Racing in Denver

Drew Adams will return to Monster Energy AMA Supercross after a collarbone injury suffered back at Glendale. Adams was potentially going to race SMX Next - Supercross this season, but after injuries ravaged the pro side of Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki, he got the call up to race pro at Anaheim 2. He went down with injury the next weekend.

Adams was expected to line up for Pro Motocross in May and officially begin his full-time racing carer, but Kawasaki announced today he would actually return this weekend and race the final two 250 West Supercross rounds.

Supercross

Anaheim 2 - 250SX West Main Event

January 25, 2025
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 16:56.723 17 laps 59.384 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha
2 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer 17:01.221 4.498 59.759 Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM
3 Cole Davies Cole Davies 17:16.919 15.699 1:00.088 Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha
4 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith 17:30.116 13.196 1:00.212 Belmont, NC United States Triumph
5 Coty Schock Coty Schock 17:32.276 2.161 1:00.970 Dover, DE United States Yamaha
6 Jo Shimoda
Jo Shimoda 		17:41.394 9.118 1:01.612 Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda
7 Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman 17:50.582 9.188 1:01.962 Sebastopol, CA United States Yamaha
8 Drew Adams
Drew Adams 		17:55.021 4.439 1:01.541 Chattanooga, TN United States Kawasaki
9 Anthony Bourdon Anthony Bourdon 18:01.318 6.298 1:02.549 Hossegor, France France Yamaha
10 Hunter Yoder Hunter Yoder 17:01.557 1 Lap 1:02.948 Menifee, CA United States Kawasaki
Full Results
Read Now
