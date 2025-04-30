Drew Adams Returns to Racing in Denver

Drew Adams will return to Monster Energy AMA Supercross after a collarbone injury suffered back at Glendale. Adams was potentially going to race SMX Next - Supercross this season, but after injuries ravaged the pro side of Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki, he got the call up to race pro at Anaheim 2. He went down with injury the next weekend.

Adams was expected to line up for Pro Motocross in May and officially begin his full-time racing carer, but Kawasaki announced today he would actually return this weekend and race the final two 250 West Supercross rounds.