Drew Adams Returns to Racing in Denver
April 30, 2025, 1:50pm
Drew Adams will return to Monster Energy AMA Supercross after a collarbone injury suffered back at Glendale. Adams was potentially going to race SMX Next - Supercross this season, but after injuries ravaged the pro side of Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki, he got the call up to race pro at Anaheim 2. He went down with injury the next weekend.
Adams was expected to line up for Pro Motocross in May and officially begin his full-time racing carer, but Kawasaki announced today he would actually return this weekend and race the final two 250 West Supercross rounds.
Supercross
Anaheim 2 - 250SX West Main EventJanuary 25, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|16:56.723
|17 laps
|59.384
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha
|2
|Julien Beaumer
|17:01.221
|4.498
|59.759
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM
|3
|Cole Davies
|17:16.919
|15.699
|1:00.088
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|Yamaha
|4
|Jordon Smith
|17:30.116
|13.196
|1:00.212
|Belmont, NC
|Triumph
|5
|Coty Schock
|17:32.276
|2.161
|1:00.970
|Dover, DE
|Yamaha
|6
|
Jo Shimoda
|17:41.394
|9.118
|1:01.612
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda
|7
|Michael Mosiman
|17:50.582
|9.188
|1:01.962
|Sebastopol, CA
|Yamaha
|8
|
Drew Adams
|17:55.021
|4.439
|1:01.541
|Chattanooga, TN
|Kawasaki
|9
|Anthony Bourdon
|18:01.318
|6.298
|1:02.549
|Hossegor, France
|Yamaha
|10
|Hunter Yoder
|17:01.557
|1 Lap
|1:02.948
|Menifee, CA
|Kawasaki