Jerry Robin Update After East Rutherford SX Qualifying Crash

April 20, 2025, 11:15am
Privateer favorite Jerry Robin went down hard in yesterday in qualifying at the East Rutherford SX. The practice was red-flagged and Robin was transported to a nearby hospital.

This morning, he posted the following update:

“Well this is a tough one to write. Had to get T3-T9 fused yesterday after that crash. The 3 into that rhythm was huge and no room for error and unfortunately when I was putting my foot back on the peg the tip of my boot caught my rear brake pedal just barely. Was enough to not make it and with how steep the transitions were it threw my forward, landed head first into the next 3 footer and instantly went paralyzed. As of now I’m belly button down paralyzed, surgeon was able to completely straighten my spine which is a huge positive and there was some fragments that they got out of my spinal cord and they had some they had to leave in there. We will see what this journey brings im hopeful I can walk again, going to be a hell of a tough road and I’ll just have to stay as positive i can, thank you so much to everyone that reached out I really am thankful for all of the love and support. Tough to make a tiny mistake like that and have my life change in the blink of an eye. Was riding really good this year but unfortunately it’s part of the sport."

We will have more updates on Jerry’s injury and recovery as they become available. Stay strong, Jerry.

