Hymas, Roczen Will Race This Weekend in Pittsburgh

Hunter Lawrence – Shoulder | Out

Lawrence is working on being ready for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship after sustaining a partially torn labrum and multiple cracks in his humerus.

Jett Lawrence – ACL | Out

Lawrence tore his ACL and meniscus early this season and hasn’t raced since. He’s working toward being ready for AMA Pro Motocross.

Jorge Prado – Shoulder | Out

Prado is back on the bike and is shooting for a return for Pro Motocross after dislocating his shoulder at A2.

Jerry Robin – Back, Ribs | Out

Robin crashed in East Rutherford during practice and sustained fractures to his T5 and T6 vertebrae. He also fractured several ribs. Currently Robin is paralyzed and is facing a tough road forward. To help him out, visit Road 2 Recovery.

Ken Roczen – Shoulder, Ankle | In

Roczen isn’t riding during the week due to an injured ankle and a separated AC joint in his right shoulder. He’s been dealing with the pain on race day and will continue to do so in Pittsburgh.

Eli Tomac – Leg | Out

Tomac is looking to return for Pro Motocross after breaking his fibula.