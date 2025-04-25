Hymas, Roczen Will Race This Weekend in Pittsburgh

The 15th round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place this Saturday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the race due to injury.
450SX
Jason Anderson - Illness | Out
Anderson is dealing with an undisclosed health issue. He’s out for the remainder of supercross.
Justin Barcia - Knee | Out
Barcia injured his knee in East Rutherford and has pulled out of the remaining rounds of supercross. He's got his sights set on returning for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
Hunter Lawrence – Shoulder | Out
Lawrence is working on being ready for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship after sustaining a partially torn labrum and multiple cracks in his humerus.
Jett Lawrence – ACL | Out
Lawrence tore his ACL and meniscus early this season and hasn’t raced since. He’s working toward being ready for AMA Pro Motocross.
Jorge Prado – Shoulder | Out
Prado is back on the bike and is shooting for a return for Pro Motocross after dislocating his shoulder at A2.
Jerry Robin – Back, Ribs | Out
Robin crashed in East Rutherford during practice and sustained fractures to his T5 and T6 vertebrae. He also fractured several ribs. Currently Robin is paralyzed and is facing a tough road forward. To help him out, visit Road 2 Recovery.
Ken Roczen – Shoulder, Ankle | In
Roczen isn’t riding during the week due to an injured ankle and a separated AC joint in his right shoulder. He’s been dealing with the pain on race day and will continue to do so in Pittsburgh.
Eli Tomac – Leg | Out
Tomac is looking to return for Pro Motocross after breaking his fibula.
250SX East Division
The 250SX East Division is racing this weekend in Pittsburgh.
Max Anstie – Leg | Out
Anstie is out with a broken leg, sustained in Birmingham.
Daxton Bennick – Concussion, Back | Out
Bennick had an unfortunate crash in Philadelphia and sustained a concussion and a compression fracture in a vertebra. He’s out for Pittsburgh.
Pierce Brown – Back | Out
Brown fractured his T5 vertebra in Tampa and is out for the season.
Casey Cochran – Leg | Out
Cochran injured his leg in November. We’ll probably see him return for Pro Motocross, although there is no official timetable on his return currently.
Chance Hymas – Banged Up | In
Hymas crashed in the 250SX main event and didn’t complete the race. The team told us he’s a little banged up but is in for Pittsburgh.
Matti Jorgensen – Collarbone | Out
Jorgensen is out for the time being due to a broken collarbone.
Levi Kitchen – Collarbone, Back | Out
Kitchen crashed hard in Daytona and sustained a broken collarbone and multiple fractures in his back. He’s back riding and is getting ready for Pro Motocross.
Derek Leatherman – Wrists | Out
Letherman came up short on a triple in East Rutherford and injured his wrists. He’ll undergo surgery and is out for the season.
Gage Linville – Concussion, Rib, Lung, Shoulder, Back | Out
Linville is out for the remainder of supercross after a bad crash in Philadelphia left him with a concussion, a broken rub, bruised lung and shoulder, and a fracture in his back.
RJ Hampshire - Wrist |In
Hampshire is currently still dealing with wrist pain after having surgery this off-season. He will race this weekend.
Lorenzo Locurcio – Ankle | Out
Locurcio broke his ankle recently and is out for the time being.
Cameron McAdoo – Knee | Out
McAdoo is out for the season with a torn ACL.
Carson Mumford – Ankle | Out
Mumford got caught up in a pileup in Birmingham and sprained his ankle. He will miss this weekend.
Hardy Munoz – Knee | TBD
Munoz crashed in East Rutherford and hurt his right leg. He’s hoping he’ll be able to race in Pittsburgh.
Marcus Phelps – Concussion | TBD
Phelps crashed during qualifying in East Rutherford and was “knocked unconscious for over a minute.” His team says a decision for Pittsburgh hasn’t been made yet, but considering how long Phelps was knocked out, a return to racing this early seems unlikely.
Nick Romano – Knee | Out
Romano has been dealing with a knee injury all season, which he sustained in Tampa. He’s decided to pull the plug on the remainder of supercross and work toward getting ready for AMA Pro Motocross.
Chad Saultz – Back, Ribs | Out
Saultz suffered a burst fracture to his spinal cord and multiple rib fractures when his chain snapped while he was in the air, which sent him over the bars. Unfortunately, he’s lost sensory and motor control below his T8 vertebra. To help with his recovery, go to Road2Recovery.com.
Jalek Swoll – Achilles | Out
Swoll is out for supercross with an Achilles injury suffered before A1.
250SX West Division
The 250SX West Division will resume in Denver, Colorado, on May 3.
Drew Adams – Collarbone
Adams will return for Pro Motocross after breaking his collarbone in Glendale.
TJ Albright – Knee
Albright is hoping to be back for Denver after sustaining a bucket handle meniscus tear.
Anthony Bourdon – Hip, Pelvis, Back
Bourdon is currently recovering from a dislocated hip, broken pelvis, and a lumbar vertebra. He’s out for the season.
Ryder DiFrancesco – Internal Injuries
DiFrancesco sustained a fractured radial, a broken left rib, and suffered internal abdominal damage earlier this season. He’s back on the bike, but we do not have a timeline on his return.
Derek Drake – Illness
Drake is working toward being ready to compete in some Pro Motocross races after being sidelined with Lyme Disease.
Evan Ferry – Achilles
Ferry tor his Achilles tendon at A1 and is out for the season.
Talon Hawkins – Femur
Hawkins is out for the season due to a broken femur, suffered in San Diego.
Billy Laninovich – Wrist
Laninovich is out for the season. He’s been dealing with a fractured bone in his wrist. He later learned he’d also tore a ligament. After surgery he’s looking at a six to eight-month recovery.
Ty Masterpool – Fingers
Masterpool broke some fingers in San Diego. He’s back on the bike and is getting ready for Pro Motocross.
Jett Reynolds – Leg
Reynolds broke his leg while practicing and is out for the rest of the season.
Stilez Robertson – Wrist
Robertson injured his wrist in San Diego, had surgery, and is out for the SX season.
Josh Varize – Back
Varize is out for the season after a crash in Seattle resulted in a fractured T10 vertebra.
Robbie Wageman – Wrist
Wageman fractured and dislocated his hand before the season. He’s shooting for a return to action in Denver.