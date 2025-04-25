Results Archive
GNCC
The Old Gray
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Philadelphia
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Supercross
East Rutherford
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Switzerland
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Pittsburgh
Sat Apr 26
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
Powerline Park
Sat May 3
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 3
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 4
News
Full Schedule
Hymas, Roczen Will Race This Weekend in Pittsburgh

April 25, 2025, 9:30am

The 15th round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place this Saturday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the race due to injury. 

450SX

Jason Anderson - Illness | Out

Anderson is dealing with an undisclosed health issue. He’s out for the remainder of supercross.

Justin Barcia - Knee | Out

Barcia injured his knee in East Rutherford and has pulled out of the remaining rounds of supercross. He's got his sights set on returning for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Hunter Lawrence – Shoulder | Out

Lawrence is working on being ready for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship after sustaining a partially torn labrum and multiple cracks in his humerus.

Jett Lawrence – ACL | Out

Lawrence tore his ACL and meniscus early this season and hasn’t raced since. He’s working toward being ready for AMA Pro Motocross.

Jorge Prado – Shoulder | Out

Prado is back on the bike and is shooting for a return for Pro Motocross after dislocating his shoulder at A2.

Jerry Robin – Back, Ribs | Out

Robin crashed in East Rutherford during practice and sustained fractures to his T5 and T6 vertebrae. He also fractured several ribs. Currently Robin is paralyzed and is facing a tough road forward. To help him out, visit Road 2 Recovery.

Ken Roczen – Shoulder, Ankle | In

Roczen isn’t riding during the week due to an injured ankle and a separated AC joint in his right shoulder.  He’s been dealing with the pain on race day and will continue to do so in Pittsburgh.

Eli Tomac – Leg | Out

Tomac is looking to return for Pro Motocross after breaking his fibula.

Ken Roczen
Ken Roczen Align Media

250SX East Division

The 250SX East Division is racing this weekend in Pittsburgh.

Max Anstie – Leg | Out

Anstie is out with a broken leg, sustained in Birmingham. 

Daxton Bennick – Concussion, Back | Out

Bennick had an unfortunate crash in Philadelphia and sustained a concussion and a compression fracture in a vertebra. He’s out for Pittsburgh.

Pierce Brown – Back | Out

Brown fractured his T5 vertebra in Tampa and is out for the season.

Casey Cochran – Leg | Out

Cochran injured his leg in November. We’ll probably see him return for Pro Motocross, although there is no official timetable on his return currently.

Chance Hymas – Banged Up | In

Hymas crashed in the 250SX main event and didn’t complete the race. The team told us he’s a little banged up but is in for Pittsburgh.

Matti Jorgensen – Collarbone | Out

Jorgensen is out for the time being due to a broken collarbone.

Levi Kitchen – Collarbone, Back | Out

Kitchen crashed hard in Daytona and sustained a broken collarbone and multiple fractures in his back. He’s back riding and is getting ready for Pro Motocross.

Derek Leatherman – Wrists | Out

Letherman came up short on a triple in East Rutherford and injured his wrists. He’ll undergo surgery and is out for the season. 

Gage Linville – Concussion, Rib, Lung, Shoulder, Back | Out

Linville is out for the remainder of supercross after a bad crash in Philadelphia left him with a concussion, a broken rub, bruised lung and shoulder, and a fracture in his back.

RJ Hampshire - Wrist |In

Hampshire is currently still dealing with wrist pain after having surgery this off-season. He will race this weekend.

Lorenzo Locurcio – Ankle | Out

Locurcio broke his ankle recently and is out for the time being. 

Cameron McAdoo – Knee | Out

McAdoo is out for the season with a torn ACL.

Carson Mumford – Ankle | Out

Mumford got caught up in a pileup in Birmingham and sprained his ankle. He will miss this weekend. 

Hardy Munoz – Knee | TBD

Munoz crashed in East Rutherford and hurt his right leg. He’s hoping he’ll be able to race in Pittsburgh.

Marcus Phelps – Concussion | TBD

Phelps crashed during qualifying in East Rutherford and was “knocked unconscious for over a minute.” His team says a decision for Pittsburgh hasn’t been made yet, but considering how long Phelps was knocked out, a return to racing this early seems unlikely. 

Nick Romano – Knee | Out

Romano has been dealing with a knee injury all season, which he sustained in Tampa. He’s decided to pull the plug on the remainder of supercross and work toward getting ready for AMA Pro Motocross.

Chad Saultz – Back, Ribs | Out

Saultz suffered a burst fracture to his spinal cord and multiple rib fractures when his chain snapped while he was in the air, which sent him over the bars. Unfortunately, he’s lost sensory and motor control below his T8 vertebra. To help with his recovery, go to Road2Recovery.com.

Jalek Swoll – Achilles | Out

Swoll is out for supercross with an Achilles injury suffered before A1. 

RJ Hampshire
RJ Hampshire Align Media

250SX West Division

The 250SX West Division will resume in Denver, Colorado, on May 3.

Drew Adams – Collarbone

Adams will return for Pro Motocross after breaking his collarbone in Glendale.

TJ Albright – Knee

Albright is hoping to be back for Denver after sustaining a bucket handle meniscus tear. 

Anthony Bourdon – Hip, Pelvis, Back

Bourdon is currently recovering from a dislocated hip, broken pelvis, and a lumbar vertebra. He’s out for the season.

Ryder DiFrancesco – Internal Injuries

DiFrancesco sustained a fractured radial, a broken left rib, and suffered internal abdominal damage earlier this season. He’s back on the bike, but we do not have a timeline on his return.

Derek Drake – Illness

Drake is working toward being ready to compete in some Pro Motocross races after being sidelined with Lyme Disease.

Evan Ferry – Achilles

Ferry tor his Achilles tendon at A1 and is out for the season.

Talon Hawkins – Femur

Hawkins is out for the season due to a broken femur, suffered in San Diego.

Billy Laninovich – Wrist

Laninovich is out for the season. He’s been dealing with a fractured bone in his wrist. He later learned he’d also tore a ligament. After surgery he’s looking at a six to eight-month recovery. 

Ty Masterpool – Fingers

Masterpool broke some fingers in San Diego. He’s back on the bike and is getting ready for Pro Motocross.

Jett Reynolds – Leg        

Reynolds broke his leg while practicing and is out for the rest of the season. 

Stilez Robertson – Wrist

Robertson injured his wrist in San Diego, had surgery, and is out for the SX season. 

Josh Varize – Back

Varize is out for the season after a crash in Seattle resulted in a fractured T10 vertebra.

Robbie Wageman – Wrist

Wageman fractured and dislocated his hand before the season. He’s shooting for a return to action in Denver.

