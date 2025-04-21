Marcus Phelps Suffers Concussion in East Rutherford SX Qualifying Crash
At East Rutherford SX on Saturday, Marcus Phelps suffered a wild crash that resulted in a concussion. In the second 250SX group B qualifying session near the finish line section, The Dirt Bike Depot KTM rider was sent off track and down hard on his back.
The crash caused a red flag as Phelps was taken off the track on a backboard on the back of the Alpinestars medical cart. After the race, the team said Phelps was knocked unconscious and he was taken to a hospital where he was diagnosed with a concussion but fortunately no broken bones. They posted the following update in their post-race recap on Instagram:
“@marcusphelps135 DNS | Following a great Free Practice and Q1, Marcus was feeling himself and looking great early in Q2. As seen in his crash video, a small mistake led to a big get off where Phelps was knocked unconscious for over a minute. Scary sight and never something you want to experience, but we’re glad to report that Marcus is feeling better and working to be ready for the weekend. We will update on his weekend decision shortly!”