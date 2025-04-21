Marcus Phelps Suffers Concussion in East Rutherford SX Qualifying Crash

At East Rutherford SX on Saturday, Marcus Phelps suffered a wild crash that resulted in a concussion. In the second 250SX group B qualifying session near the finish line section, The Dirt Bike Depot KTM rider was sent off track and down hard on his back.

The crash caused a red flag as Phelps was taken off the track on a backboard on the back of the Alpinestars medical cart. After the race, the team said Phelps was knocked unconscious and he was taken to a hospital where he was diagnosed with a concussion but fortunately no broken bones. They posted the following update in their post-race recap on Instagram: