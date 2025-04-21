Results Archive
GNCC
The Old Gray
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Philadelphia
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Supercross
East Rutherford
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Switzerland
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Pittsburgh
Sat Apr 26
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
Powerline Park
Sat May 3
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 3
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 4
News
Full Schedule

Marcus Phelps Suffers Concussion in East Rutherford SX Qualifying Crash

April 21, 2025, 2:30pm
At East Rutherford SX on Saturday, Marcus Phelps suffered a wild crash that resulted in a concussion. In the second 250SX group B qualifying session near the finish line section, The Dirt Bike Depot KTM rider was sent off track and down hard on his back.

The crash caused a red flag as Phelps was taken off the track on a backboard on the back of the Alpinestars medical cart. After the race, the team said Phelps was knocked unconscious and he was taken to a hospital where he was diagnosed with a concussion but fortunately no broken bones. They posted the following update in their post-race recap on Instagram:

@marcusphelps135 DNS | Following a great Free Practice and Q1, Marcus was feeling himself and looking great early in Q2. As seen in his crash video, a small mistake led to a big get off where Phelps was knocked unconscious for over a minute. Scary sight and never something you want to experience, but we’re glad to report that Marcus is feeling better and working to be ready for the weekend. We will update on his weekend decision shortly!”

