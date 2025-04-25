This weekend’s 15th round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will feature the SMX Next – Supercross AMA National Championship. Riders had to qualify into this championship finale at one of the four prior SMX Next – Supercross rounds over the last three months, and then the 22 top riders from the qualifying rounds will compete in a winner-takes-all championship finale at Acrisure Stadium. SMX Next is not a season-long points championship. Simply, the winner of the race in Pittsburgh will be crowned the 2025 National Champion.

In this Racer X roundtable, our trio of Mitch Kendra, Cody Darr, and Travis Delnicki talk about the muddy Foxborough SX round results and then preview this weekend’s championship finale in terms of riders to watch, possibly spoilers, and more. Tune into the race live this Saturday night via Peacock.

Pittsburgh SMX Next – Supercross Finale Entry List