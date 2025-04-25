"Is the Pressure on Landen Gordon?" SMX Next – Supercross Finale Preview
This weekend’s 15th round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will feature the SMX Next – Supercross AMA National Championship. Riders had to qualify into this championship finale at one of the four prior SMX Next – Supercross rounds over the last three months, and then the 22 top riders from the qualifying rounds will compete in a winner-takes-all championship finale at Acrisure Stadium. SMX Next is not a season-long points championship. Simply, the winner of the race in Pittsburgh will be crowned the 2025 National Champion.
In this Racer X roundtable, our trio of Mitch Kendra, Cody Darr, and Travis Delnicki talk about the muddy Foxborough SX round results and then preview this weekend’s championship finale in terms of riders to watch, possibly spoilers, and more. Tune into the race live this Saturday night via Peacock.
Pittsburgh SMX Next – Supercross Finale Entry List
|Rider
|Number
|Brand
|Klark Robbins
|16
|GasGas
|Landen Gordon
|18
|Kawasaki
|Enzo Temmerman
|21
|Kawasaki
|Landon Gibson
|23
|Husqvarna
|Vincent Wey
|27
|Kawasaki
|Reece Wheaton
|34
|Kawasaki
|Tiger Wood
|43
|Honda
|Luke Fauser
|46
|KTM
|Hayes Edwards
|47
|Yamaha
|Gavin Betts
|72
|Yamaha
|Jordan Renfro
|107
|KTM
|Brock Walker
|124
|Honda
|Leum Oehlhof
|132
|Honda
|Russell Buccheri
|140
|KTM
|Kade Johnson
|177
|Yamaha
|Jesson Turner
|257
|Yamaha
|Landon Hartz
|492
|Yamaha
|Alexander Fedortsov
|600
|Yamaha
|Brayden Ehlermann
|809
|Yamaha
|Ryder Malinoski
|981
|Yamaha
- Supercross
PittsburghSMX Next - Supercross AMA National Championship Finale
Saturday, April 26