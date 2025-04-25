Results Archive
GNCC
The Old Gray
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Kailub Russell
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Angus Riordan
Supercross
Philadelphia
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. R.J. Hampshire
MXGP of
Trentino
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Thibault Benistant
Supercross
East Rutherford
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
Switzerland
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Kay de Wolf
Upcoming
Supercross
Pittsburgh
Sat Apr 26
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Upcoming
GNCC
Powerline Park
Sat May 3
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 3
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 4
"Is the Pressure on Landen Gordon?" SMX Next – Supercross Finale Preview

April 25, 2025, 8:00am

This weekend’s 15th round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will feature the SMX Next – Supercross AMA National Championship. Riders had to qualify into this championship finale at one of the four prior SMX Next – Supercross rounds over the last three months, and then the 22 top riders from the qualifying rounds will compete in a winner-takes-all championship finale at Acrisure Stadium. SMX Next is not a season-long points championship. Simply, the winner of the race in Pittsburgh will be crowned the 2025 National Champion.

In this Racer X roundtable, our trio of Mitch Kendra, Cody Darr, and Travis Delnicki talk about the muddy Foxborough SX round results and then preview this weekend’s championship finale in terms of riders to watch, possibly spoilers, and more. Tune into the race live this Saturday night via Peacock.

Pittsburgh SMX Next – Supercross Finale Entry List

RiderNumberBrand
Klark Robbins16GasGas
Landen Gordon18Kawasaki
Enzo Temmerman21Kawasaki
Landon Gibson23Husqvarna
Vincent Wey27Kawasaki
Reece Wheaton34Kawasaki
Tiger Wood43Honda
Luke Fauser46KTM
Hayes Edwards47Yamaha
Gavin Betts72Yamaha
Jordan Renfro107KTM
Brock Walker124Honda
Leum Oehlhof132Honda
Russell Buccheri140KTM
Kade Johnson177Yamaha
Jesson Turner257Yamaha
Landon Hartz492Yamaha
Alexander Fedortsov600Yamaha
Brayden Ehlermann809Yamaha
Ryder Malinoski981Yamaha
  • Supercross

    Pittsburgh

     SMX Next - Supercross AMA National Championship Finale
    Saturday, April 26
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      April 26 - 1:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      April 26 - 1:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 26 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 26 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
