Last week it was Hampshire holding off Hammaker for the win; this week, the roles were reversed. It’s interesting to see the champion from last year versus this kid (kind of) who is healthy and winning races for the first time in his career. Hampshire showed a lot of mettle last year in the SLC main, holding off Levi Kitchen to win his first title. Hammaker’s never been in a title fight in his, checks notes, eight previous series contested in four years.

I don’t know who I got for the title; I can make a case for either guy, but I will say this: I hope Mitch Payton wins a title soon. It’s been a long EIGHT years for him since his last title indoors (it was Justin Hill if you can believe that), and wow, that’s a long time. I asked Payton who Hammaker reminds him of in terms of past riders he’s worked with, and he thought about it and said, “Mike Kiedrowski,” which, wow, to me is really perfect. Soft-spoken, hard worker, not a guy that stands out for flash but is in good shape and rides really fast. As usual, Payton is right.

Nate Thrasher was going to do Nate Thrasher things at this race. He won the Triple Crown earlier this year and meanwhile, hasn’t gotten any other podiums in any other race. Because he’s Nate Thrasher, that’s what he does! He won the heat and looked great. Then he holeshot and led the main event, and he was going to pull a Nate Thrasher on all of us. Alas, not to be, as Seth got by him right away (and told me after the race he knew he couldn’t let Thrasher get into his groove), and Thrasher dropped to fourth soon after. Then he got penalized for cutting out one section of whoops and dropped to fifth. But man, we almost got the full Nate Thrasher experience!

Some other news and notes:

-Benny Bloss had himself a hell of a day in East Rutherford. Coming off two good races, Bloss’s day started downhill when he crashed on the very first lap of the first session in the whoops. He knocked the wind out of himself and called it early. Then in his heat, he was in qualifying position easily when he got a timing wire wrapped in his rear wheel, and it started whipping him in the back! He barely qualified for the main after all that. And then in the main, he crashed early and was like dead last. Not to worry though; his teammate Mitchell Oldenburg was 21st! From there, Bloss did a good job catching up until, wait for it, he jumped off the track and almost died. Super awesome day for Bloss and his P-19.

-Cullin Park got second in the mudder, and yes, it was by far his best career finish, and one might write that off to the mud, but he’s been really solid this year. This week he got fifth, moved to fourth with Thrasher's penalty, and he’s fourth in the points now. Great work for the Phoenix Honda rider, and I hope this earns him an outdoor spot with the team or at least an earlier contract signing for 2026 than the beginning of January. Park’s earned this.

-We had Park’s teammate Dylan Ferrandis on the PulpMX Show, who tied his season-best finish of fifth, and he earned it coming from 13th to that spot. Dylan was really good all night long, and like Sexton, he blitzed the whoops the entire main event. We told you a couple of weeks ago how Dylan got an HRC transmission and some other goodies for his bike, and on the show, we mentioned that this was nice. But typical Dylan, as in, don’t ask him a question you don’t want the answer to, said yeah sure it’s nice, but what would’ve been nicer was having the entire HRC 450! Which he was in the running for before Honda went with Dean Wilson.

-Speaking of Dean, he was approximately 115 percent better this week in getting a ninth after a battle to the death for the entire main with Justin Hill. Last week he had arm pump of death; this week he told us on the show that he could relax a bit and ride his race. Also, it seemed like Robin’s crash affected him, as he said after Jerry crashed there, he stopped doing the three in. Dean says he’s still pacing himself a bit to make sure he’s got the full main in him and doesn’t get tired, and he also laughed at the reaction of the Honda guys, who he said acted like he won the race with his ninth place.