The Monster Energy Kawasaki rider is back riding after his shoulder injury at the third round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in January. A wild ride into the nets at the Anaheim 2 SX resulted in a dislocated shoulder, which required surgery. After just two rounds of supercross, he was forced to the sidelines due to surgery.

Now, about three months removed from the injury, Prado is finally back riding, with hopes of returning to racing for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship (which kicks off May 24). Can the Spanish rider get back up to speed for Pro Motocross?