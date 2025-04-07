Results Archive
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Supercross
Foxborough
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Cullin Park
  3. Gage Linville
Full Results
MXGP of
Sardegna
News
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Camden McLellan
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The Old Gray
Fri Apr 11
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Philadelphia
Sat Apr 12
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 13
News
Upcoming
Supercross
East Rutherford
Sat Apr 19
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Switzerland
Mon Apr 21
News
Full Schedule
The Great Shakeup in the East

The Great Shakeup in the East

April 7, 2025, 6:10pm

Saturday’s 12th round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross at Gillette Stadium was brutal. Difficult conditions saw riders doing what they could on a track that was unfortunately already gone. The shortened main events were simply a game of survival. Odd results, career-best, and top riders not performing well was the theme of the night in both the 250SX East Division and the 450SX Class.

The 450SX Championship is now a 15-point advantage for Cooper Webb (third in Foxborough) over Chase Sexton (sixth in Foxborough) in what has been the back-and-forth battle between the two. But the 250SX East Division Championship had quite a shakeup in the Massachusetts mud.

Quickly, Tom Vialle’s ten-point lead he entered the sixth round with is now gone after he finished the race but was two laps down and scored 22nd. Vialle got stuck on his fourth—and final—full lap (a total lap time of 4:36.589, the slowest by far in either main event) and although he did finish through the checkered flag, he was credited with 22nd place. RJ Hampshire, who entered second in the standings (down 10 points from Vialle), had a wild crash in the first turn and then finished 15th. Seth Hammaker, who entered third in the standings (down 13 from Vialle), scored ninth on the night. Hammaker also got a nice little bump by Vialle in their heat race, sending the Kawasaki rider to the ground. Add in a race win by Chance Hymas, a 19th by previous race East Division race winner Nate Thrasher, and the points had quite a shakeup in the first race of the series’ historic Northeastern swing.

This field has been anything but predicable, then you throw in a win from Hymas, who becomes the sixth different winner in six rounds of a 250SX championship for the first time in history! Hymas' win catapults him into fourth in the standings. He entered the day 33 points down (!) and leaves eight points down. Could Vialle rebound with a win in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania this weekend? He was second to Hammaker in the Indianapolis 250SX East/West Showdown.

So, leaving Massachusetts, Vialle and Hammaker are tied at 99 points apiece as Hampshire sits third, now down only three points. Four 250SX East Division rounds remain—two of which are East/West Showdowns, including this weekend’s race in Philadelphia—and the top six riders are separated by 18 points.

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 99
2Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 99
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 97
4Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 91
5Cullin Park Clermont, FL United States 84
6Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 81
Full Standings
  • Seth Hammaker
    Seth Hammaker Align Media
  • Tom Vialle
    Tom Vialle Align Media
  • RJ Hampshire
    RJ Hampshire Align Media

Here is a look at the top six rider’s finishes so far.

Seth Hammaker: 4-17-3-1-4-9
Tom Vialle: 5-4-2-2-3-22
RJ Hampshire: 18-3-1-4-3-15
Chance Hymas: 6-6-4-21-7-1
Cullin Park: 7-11-9-13-8-2
Nate Thrasher: 8-5-8-14-1-19

With four total races left (again, two showdowns) AND throw in the fact we have open air stadiums in all remaining five rounds of the 17-round championship (maybe even some rain again in Philly Saturday), this is really anyone’s title at this point.

  • Supercross

    Philadelphia

     Saturday, April 12
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      April 12 - 9:30 AM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      April 12 - 9:30 AM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 12 - 3:00 PM
      NBC
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 12 - 3:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 12 - 3:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
Philadelphia Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule
Read Now
May 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now