He said in the post-race press conference: “It was definitely a do or die situation, I ended up falling twice so once I got up and regrouped it was almost like an ‘Eff it’ attitude and charged forward. I stayed jumping those jumps which saved me. I saw three [laps] to go, I saw 4 [Sexton] and it was kind of like blood in the water. But it's hard because it's not a normal race, it's not fitness or how bad you want it. You’ve got to be smart but also fast and efficient and dodge lappers, and my clutch was gone, so it's hectic. So, I think it's a mix of all that, but like I said it's a do or die situation, but I figured if I could get him, it would be a good swing on the points. Yeah, I ended up getting him and JB [Barcia] and I don’t even know what happened to Kenny. I just know I went from like seventh to third somehow in a matter of like two laps.”

Webb played it smart out there, but there was also a time when luck was on his side. Jumping in the mud is hard enough, but having to dodge other riders adds a whole new level of danger, as he described an intense moment with this teammate Justin Cooper.

“Yeah, it was scary with my teammate Justin [Cooper]. It was one of those things where I wasn’t sure what to do. I had been jumping those two doubles and he didn’t that lap, and I had just fallen, so I was getting up all panicked. He went down the middle and I went far right, and as you know in the mud, you kinda' go all over the place and he dipped right. I was probably inches from hitting him, I had a panic rev going and he ducked, and I probably missed him by a millimeter. Definitely not trying to do that, it was a bummer, but we got lucky.”

Jumping in difficult situations also brings other risks. After the race Cooper Webb, along with other riders, were protested for jumping on a red cross flag. Cooper explained the situation from his side, and later the AMA ruled in his favor, and he was not docked.