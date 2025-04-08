They say championships are won on your bad nights, but for Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cooper Webb, it's all about eliminating bad nights altogether. Webb, who has only finished off the podium three times in 12 rounds (two fourths and one eighth place finish), is proving he is the same strong and steady rider he has always been, maybe even more so, by pulling out a third place in the mud in Foxborough, and beating Chase Sexton in the process.
Cooper’s day started off fair with a fourth in qualifying and then he was able to pull off a win in the heat race, on paper. In reality, Sexton won the heat race but was docked two positions for jumping on a red cross flag. Though Webb rode solid, he could not match the speed of Sexton in the mud, and it looked like Sexton might be able to capitalize in the muddy conditions and make up some much-needed championship points in the mud.
It all seemed to be going to plan for Sexton in the main when Webb rounded the first lap in ninth. By halfway Webb had worked his way up to sixth after falling twice, meanwhile Sexton was in second. Then it all started to fall apart for Sexton when he got stuck on the finish line jump. Meanwhile, Webb started jumping the finish line (something riders stopped doing in the heat races) and the double afterward. By the end, Webb did what Webb does and finished the race strong, and was able to capitalize on other riders' mistakes, going from sixth to third on the last lap.
He said in the post-race press conference: “It was definitely a do or die situation, I ended up falling twice so once I got up and regrouped it was almost like an ‘Eff it’ attitude and charged forward. I stayed jumping those jumps which saved me. I saw three [laps] to go, I saw 4 [Sexton] and it was kind of like blood in the water. But it's hard because it's not a normal race, it's not fitness or how bad you want it. You’ve got to be smart but also fast and efficient and dodge lappers, and my clutch was gone, so it's hectic. So, I think it's a mix of all that, but like I said it's a do or die situation, but I figured if I could get him, it would be a good swing on the points. Yeah, I ended up getting him and JB [Barcia] and I don’t even know what happened to Kenny. I just know I went from like seventh to third somehow in a matter of like two laps.”
Webb played it smart out there, but there was also a time when luck was on his side. Jumping in the mud is hard enough, but having to dodge other riders adds a whole new level of danger, as he described an intense moment with this teammate Justin Cooper.
“Yeah, it was scary with my teammate Justin [Cooper]. It was one of those things where I wasn’t sure what to do. I had been jumping those two doubles and he didn’t that lap, and I had just fallen, so I was getting up all panicked. He went down the middle and I went far right, and as you know in the mud, you kinda' go all over the place and he dipped right. I was probably inches from hitting him, I had a panic rev going and he ducked, and I probably missed him by a millimeter. Definitely not trying to do that, it was a bummer, but we got lucky.”
Jumping in difficult situations also brings other risks. After the race Cooper Webb, along with other riders, were protested for jumping on a red cross flag. Cooper explained the situation from his side, and later the AMA ruled in his favor, and he was not docked.
“Yeah, I think there were guys down all night. And, you know, I think when these red flags were coming on, at least from my memory of it, there was a guy that got stuck. And as I'm up the jump face, you know, jumping the jump committed in the mud, I saw the light flash on right there. So, I think for me, obviously it wasn't intentional. It's one of those things that you're a pro racer. We're all pro athletes. We're very aware of our surroundings. And you know, when they come up, right on the face of the jump, it's kind of up to rider call or an AMA call, whatever that is. But I think there was some situations, a few situations it sounds like too. It wasn't just me getting protested.”
Finally, Webb was asked if he is ready to start managing the championship and his 15-point lead.
“No, I don't think so. It's still a little early and tonight was a proven point of that, right. Like, anything can happen in the mud. It could have been erased singlehandedly tonight. So, I don't think so. I mean, especially, you know, with all these open stadiums we have left, you never know what's going to happen. And I think that's just the wrong mentality to have. I mean, I think I'm a pretty smart racer. I'm good at managing risk versus reward. So, for me, I'm just going to go for it and put myself in good positions. And I think that's what gets the job done.”
With five rounds left, there really is no saying who will be the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross champion just yet. But Cooper Webb just made a very strong case in Foxborough why it should be him.