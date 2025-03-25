Racer X & MX Sports Seeking Graphic Designer

ABOUT THE COMPANies: MX Sports is a motocross-oriented company based out of Morgantown, WV. Our mission is to showcase the sport of professional and amateur motocross competitions at events throughout the country. Racer Productions promotes, produces and manages the world’s top motocross and off-road series and events, including the Pro Motocross Championship Series, the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s, the ATV Motocross Championship Series, the Grand National Cross Country Racing Series, the Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross, as well as local events at High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, PA. Attracting athletes from all over the world, these elite series are the epicenter of the motocross and action sports industries.

Racer X is the world's industry leader in motocross and supercross news, and our website, social media, magazine, and podcast following proves it. Our team of professional editors is second-to-none in providing engaging content for our die-hard fans. Our trademark has always been insider knowledge from the experts who are at the races and around the sport day in and day out. We have long prided ourselves on our unparalleled race reporting and detailed storytelling, providing premium content for readers as well as premium advertising opportunities for our valued partners in the industry.

ABOUT THE Position: We are searching for a creative, hardworking, energetic, and focused graphic designer who is interested in working within the action sports community. You must be an intuitive individual with ample self-motivation, work well under pressure, be flexible, and have a positive attitude. Knowledge of the motocross industry is a bonus, but not a requirement.

This will be a paid, full-time position.

APPLICANT MUST:

• Live locally near Morgantown, WV and work a minimum of 40 in-office hours per week

• Have a design portfolio

• Have knowledge of Adobe Photoshop, InDesign and Illustrator, as well as Microsoft Office

• Be able to quickly switch focus between projects

• Be organized, reliable, and willing to perform any task given

• Be cool, calm, and flexible under pressure

• Be creative! A background in fine art, although not required, is a plus!

Responsibilities include, but not limited to:

• Create digital advertising for Racer X Online

• Design artwork to be used for Racer X Brand

• Various designing for event and marketing materials, such as magazine ads, posters, billboards, stickers, etc.

• In-house production

Please send a resume, cover letter, and design samples to: resumes@racerxonline.com.