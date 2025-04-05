Making Moves

The battle up front was so good in Seattle that it held the attention of most, but if you were looking elsewhere, you may have noticed a sneaky good ride from Dylan Ferrandis, who was aided by a gearbox and some engine parts from Honda HRC Progressive. Ferrandis took fifth, which is his first top five of the season. Before that, he hadn’t finished in the top five since Anaheim 1 in 2024! Will he continue his improvement this weekend? -Hansel

Giddy up

Aaron Plessinger is on a roll as of late, with three podiums in the last four rounds. This weekend in Foxborough will be an open stadium, with spring weather. Rain or not the dirt will likely be soft and rutty, which is right up the cowboy’s alley. Can he snag another podium and better his record of three podiums in a season that he set in 2024? -Sarah Whitmore

Backing It Up

Malcolm Stewart had a surprise win in Tampa and then backed it up with another podium finish in Birmingham. He is another rider that tends to ride better when conditions get worse. He has had some bad luck (like getting shoved off the track in the first turn in Seattle) that has kept him off of the podium in other rounds, but make no mistake, he has the speed to get on the podium at any of these rounds. Will he do it again in Foxborough? -Whitmore

Shouldering The Burden

Ken Roczen reported in Seattle that his AC joint was almost entirely torn, and then he went out and led most of the main before succumbing to the fatigue/pain. He was advised to take some time off to let it heal, but we all know Kenny is going to push through as long as he can. He still has the speed to win another one of these, if he can hold on until the finish. -Whitmore