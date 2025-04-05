250SX East Catchup
When we last saw the 250SX East Division race, things had just taken a drastic turn. Max Anstie broke his leg during afternoon qualifying, giving points leader and defending champ, Tom Vialle, a bit of breathing room. When the checkers flew Vialle took third overall in the Triple Crown format, and his lead went from one point over Anstie to ten points over RJ Hampshire, who took over second. There’s still plenty of racing left, but if Vialle, who has yet to win a race in 2025, can pad that lead a bit more in Foxborough, it’d do wonders for his title defense. -Aaron Hansel
Go Time
As mentioned above, Hampshire currently sits second, ten points back of Vialle. He’s got five races left (two of them are East/West Showdown races) to erase that lead, which seems like plenty of time, which it is. But, at the same time, you never know what can happen in racing. Remember when Hampshire got stuck on a conical Tuff Block in Tampa and finished 18th? Wild things happen in racing, so if Hampshire wants to win another 250SX title, he needs to take control, starting in Foxborough. -Hansel
Anotha' One!
The last time Nate Thrasher won multiple races in a season was back in his rookie year in 2021, when he won two of the three rounds held in Atlanta. Now he’s sitting in a great spot to match, or even beat, his own record after winning two weeks ago in Birmingham. He also has an outside chance at the 250SX East Division championship. At the moment he’s 21 points behind championship leader Vialle, and he’d also have to pass tough competitors like Hampshire and Hammaker, but getting another win would be a big step in the right direction. -Hansel
In Contention
With five 250SX East races left, there are still plenty of racers in contention, and Seth Hammaker is very much one of them. He had convincing wins in two of the three Triple Crown races in Birmingham and took a big win in the East/West Showdown the week before that in Indianapolis. He’s in third place, 13 points back of Vialle, and just three points behind Hampshire. With the way he’s riding, we could easily see him take over second and take a chunk out of Vialle’s lead in Foxborough. -Hansel
- Supercross
FoxboroughSMX Next - Supercross Qualifying Round
Saturday, April 5
The Constant Battle
We’re at the point in the season where the main focus of every night is, who will make up points on each other—Cooper Webb or Chase Sexton? In Birmingham it was Sexton who slashed Webb’s 15-point lead nearly in half, but last week in Seattle, Webb fired back and reclaimed three of those points. It’s going to be a slugfest from here on out as these riders go to battle every Saturday night. Who will win the battle in Foxborough? -Hansel
So Close
Justin Cooper was sixth in Seattle, which is pretty good, but he was so much better than that! After winning his heat race over Webb, Cooper was part of the four-man (Ken Roczen, Webb, Cooper, Sexton) battle that raged for the lead in Seattle. When things settled down, he was solidly in third. Unfortunately, with about five minutes to go, he made a mistake in a rhythm lane, grazed a Tuff Block, and hit the dirt. Even so, it was a great night for Cooper, and afterward he told us he’d learned a lot by being part of the lead battle. We’ll see if he puts that knowledge to use to get another podium in Foxborough. -Hansel
Making Moves
The battle up front was so good in Seattle that it held the attention of most, but if you were looking elsewhere, you may have noticed a sneaky good ride from Dylan Ferrandis, who was aided by a gearbox and some engine parts from Honda HRC Progressive. Ferrandis took fifth, which is his first top five of the season. Before that, he hadn’t finished in the top five since Anaheim 1 in 2024! Will he continue his improvement this weekend? -Hansel
Giddy up
Aaron Plessinger is on a roll as of late, with three podiums in the last four rounds. This weekend in Foxborough will be an open stadium, with spring weather. Rain or not the dirt will likely be soft and rutty, which is right up the cowboy’s alley. Can he snag another podium and better his record of three podiums in a season that he set in 2024? -Sarah Whitmore
Backing It Up
Malcolm Stewart had a surprise win in Tampa and then backed it up with another podium finish in Birmingham. He is another rider that tends to ride better when conditions get worse. He has had some bad luck (like getting shoved off the track in the first turn in Seattle) that has kept him off of the podium in other rounds, but make no mistake, he has the speed to get on the podium at any of these rounds. Will he do it again in Foxborough? -Whitmore
Shouldering The Burden
Ken Roczen reported in Seattle that his AC joint was almost entirely torn, and then he went out and led most of the main before succumbing to the fatigue/pain. He was advised to take some time off to let it heal, but we all know Kenny is going to push through as long as he can. He still has the speed to win another one of these, if he can hold on until the finish. -Whitmore