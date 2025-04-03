She seemed like she didn’t know what was going on.

I know. When I get that kind of reaction it just gives me way more confidence. If I talk to someone and they’re a bit weary of the situation, I lose my confidence. But that time, she didn’t bat an eye at me. Then I just start rambling on more. She had no idea.

Earl had to be a little bit more PG for the Honda Corp, but everyone liked it. At the end, people loved it. If you can stoke them out and the fans, that’s what it’s all about.

I’m like, “Hey, when is the video dropping?” And Lars is like, “Well, there’s some lawyers looking at it.” Honda lawyers, or whatever. I said to him, because I’d already seen the video, “The open-face helmet?” The first thing I thought of was the open-face helmet on a supercross track. Maybe that’s it.

I don't know. I can’t remember who said it, but he was like, the last time an open-face helmet was on the Honda track was Johnny O’Mara.

For sure. Obviously Yarrive [Konsky] is a long-time sponsor of yours. He’s happy, right? Are you going to ride a Quad Lock logo or something?

Yeah, I got one on my helmet. Die-hard Honda guy for 20-plus years. I was really stoked that he was all-in on this deal. Martin and them were ready for me. I was all set for Quad Lock Honda. I was like, “Guys, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I’m 33.” They were totally cool with it and helpful. It always helps when it’s that easy.

You’re on this bike, and yes, it’s sort of like your farewell and it’s a dream and everything, but you’re a racer and there probably is some pressure for you. How do you feel?

Honestly, I don't think there is pressure, unless I put it on myself. But to be real honest with you, I’ve been absolutely all-in on this. It’s not just go wave to the fans. I really have been working. I’m putting my all into it. You get this opportunity, I just want to see how well I can do and be smart, but I want to do well, for sure. I’m not expectations and putting a number on anything. I just want to ride my best. When you put numbers on shit, you can kind of just add a little bit of pressure to yourself and that’s the last thing I need. I’ve really, really locked in the last six weeks. Haven’t even had a glass of wine in about eight weeks. So, I’m doing everything. I even got a six pack. It’s good. I wanted to go all in and do my best and see how I can do.

The question I think a lot of people want to know is the bike. I rode it at Washougal and I am a shitty Vet B rider. I rode the bike, and I couldn’t believe how easy it was and how fast it was. It was like a perfect set up of motor. Maybe the supercross thing is faster. I rode the outdoor setup. But it was amazing. It was so powerful, yet so smooth. Lightweight. Where are you at with this bike?

Man, you pretty much explained it. It was everything I thought it was when watching the guys. It’s lightweight. That was the thing I said. The engine feels real light. It’s not powerful like it rips your arms off. Very smooth. And it’s torquey. The other thing I noticed when I first got on the bike, I was riding it like my bike and I was hitting a lot of the turns in second gear. I ride the bike a lot in first gear. So, it’s got a long first gear, and it’s insane off the starts too. This is going to be a big thing because If I can’t at least get a top-three start on this bike, then all chances of ever being a good starter are just a dwindle.

This is what was so cool. Hutch [Grant Hutchison] brought the laptop down to the start, and that’s just what is so cool. Just the power. The original setup they had, if I did my start correctly, it was absolutely a holeshot. It was perfect. But my consistency was just not there. To be honest with you, it was my first time doing starts. Paul P. shows up. I got ten guys watching me. I haven’t done starts in like a month and a half. I’m not even the greatest starter to start off with. So, there’s a bit of pressure. Pau talking shit in the background.

What we ended up doing was toning it down a bit more for me, just to be more consistent. I think the more I get more comfortable and whip it, they’ll up it a little bit more. But the first set I had was unreal. If you aced the start, it was absolutely a holeshot. Like I said, it’s just most the consistency factor. So, it’s pretty cool having Hutch like, “Let’s try this. Let’s try that.” We didn’t start for probably over an hour.

I hope Lars listens to this. I’ve told him, anybody can start on this thing. You just got to get it right. So, he gets mad when I say that, but we’ll see if Dean can pull this.

I adjusted to the bike really good. The other thing that was just unreal was the suspension. The first thing I noticed was how plush it was. I noticed it the first lap when I would roll a jump. I could feel it in my knees. I felt it right away. The beginning is plush, so when I jump and I land in braking bumps, sometimes I’ll brace for it hands and kind of squeeze the bars. It just absorbs it. If I clip something with my rear wheel, it absorbs it really good too. So, the suspension was unreal as well. So, I’m trying not to be like that new guy that joins the team, and the bike is just absolutely unbelievable, but it really is. You know how everyone is when they talk about the best bike, but it’s really been awesome.

It’s going to ruin you for every bike that you have to ride after this.

I know.

You did the UK AX stuff. Did you enjoy it? Obviously getting back home, where you’re from. I was following you on social media. It seemed like you had a good time. How was that off-season?

Yeah, it was a lot of fun. It was called Arenacross World Tour. So that kicked off January 4th. It was really good. I still was healing from my shoulder the first few rounds, so it took me a little while to get back to where I needed to be. It was fun. I won every round of the British series, which was cool. We raced in London. We raced in Belfast, Ireland. We raced all over. It was a lot of fun. It was really enjoyable. The fans were awesome. It was just like a breath of fresh air. After the race, I would be watching the supercross because we were five hours ahead, so we’d just be watching it. I’m just watching all these guys getting injured.