A Forgotten Column, a Gopher, and Dean Wilson on Filling In at Honda HRC Progressive

A Forgotten Column, a Gopher, and Dean Wilson on Filling In at Honda HRC Progressive

April 3, 2025, 3:20pm

Usually after every race I’ll do my Observations column recapping the race and I had every intention of doing that after Seattle but then, well, stuff happens. I typically land Sunday morning from the race and usually I start the column that day. This time I couldn’t as I was going to ride Fox Raceway on Monday because, well, I’m trying to qualify for Loretta’s this year and that’s where the Regional is. And they are only open Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays.

So, I landed Sunday morning and myself, Weege and JT got the review pod done and then I had to pack and load up for the drive to SoCal. I left the house around 4 p.m., drove to Kris Keefer’s where I stayed the night. I got up at 7 a.m. Monday, drove to Pala (SoCal traffic was amazing, ICYWW) and rode there.

After that it was straight to Pro Circuit where Kris and I did a live PulpMX Show Monday night. That was a lot of fun. Then I drove home for a nice tidy 19-hour day.

Got up Tuesday with every intention of getting my column done but first it was emails, invoicing, and a bike ride. Then, I was ready to start writing…

Except we had to take care of our gopher problem. You see, the day I left for SoCal one of our cats had brought in a baby gopher to kill in the house (cats are killers, never forget this) and my wife had freed the gopher from the jaws of death and in the process of trying to trap it, the thing ran in a gap between some unfinished bathroom sink vanity boards and into the wall!

Now it was trapped, and we could hear it scurrying around, so wife called pest control and they were coming Tuesday to try and free this gopher while the killer cat stalked the vanity waiting to finish the job. The guy shows up, destroys some of the vanity to try and get it, sticks something up there to shoo it out but nothing. He leaves us with some sticky pads by the hole and says, “good luck, peel it off when it comes out!” I was skeptical it was going to come out. After all, why hadn’t it done that the previous two days?

Well, no joke about an hour after he leaves, my wife screams from the bathroom and there’s “Gary” (we named him) with his head and four feet stuck badly. I grabbed the pad, went to the back yard fence (we have a field behind us where he lives) and seriously, he was stuck so badly I thought I was going to break his legs trying to get this crap off him! I finally got him free, got sticky stuff all over my hands and arms and Gary promptly fell off the fence, onto a rock and was just lying there not moving. But he was breathing. So, yeah, sorry Gary, we tried.

That was it for me, I had to go for the bike ride and THEN get the column done. I needed to ride to forget about Gary and all the heartbreak he had been through.

(Update on Gary: As I was driving to the trail, Gary was gone! So, he’s alive out there somewhere. Again, we tried. Better to be free with sticky stuff all over his head and feet and possibly a head wound than get eaten by a cat, right?) 

Courtesy of Steve Matthes

Ok, so MTB ride and the column. Got it. Ride done, drive home….

And then, well, I forgo my column! I don’t know, man, I’m old and getting dumber I suppose but it never came across my mind to get the award-winning Observations column done! I had a busy few day’s, people! Blame Gary.  

No excuse, I suck and I’ll be better but in the spirit of doing SOMETHING this week so Weege doesn’t fire me, I did call up new Honda HRC Progressive rider Dean Wilson to talk about his fill-in ride with the red riders.

So, here you go, please enjoy and after all, not everyone loves Observations columns but everyone DOES love Dean Wilson, right?

Racer X Online: Dean Wilson is going to get to ride a Factory Honda 450! This is awesome. It was a really cool deal. The video was amazing. Let’s backtrack a little bit. There was talk of a fill-in. You and I were texting a little bit. There were other guys to think about. When did Lars [Lindstrom, team manager] first reach out? I’m sure you texted him. How long ago did this start?
Dean Wilson: We’ll rewind back. Jett [Lawrence] injured his knee, and I was racing in the UK. I was like, “You know what?” I knew it probably wouldn’t happen, but I was like, I’m just going to shoot my shot. I know Lars very well. If people don’t know, he actually wrenched for me in 2014 for a few races when I filled in for Chad Reed on TwoTwo Motorsports. We’re pretty close. We know each other well. So anyway, I texted him and said, “Hey, if that bike’s available, you know who to call.” He’s like, “We’re probably not going to fill it, but if we do, I’ll keep you in mind.” So, I’m like, “Yup, all good.”

Then the next week, Hunter [Lawrence] gets hurt. He already knew I was there. I was not going to be that annoying guy that’s calling every day. He knows. He’s got a lot of on his plate. So, I kind of turned Paul Perebijnos at Renthal, a good friend of mine. I turned him into my agent, because he’s best friends with Lars. I had Paul deal with it.

You also said to me, “Put in a word for me with Lars.”
Oh, yeah. I was telling everyone. It was a little bit quiet for a couple weeks on what they were going to do. I didn’t hear. It was actually longer than I thought for how long it took. I got back from the UK and that was before supercross. My original plan was I was going to race five U.S. supercross rounds, starting from Birmingham, for Quad Lock Honda. That’s what I was contracted to do. So, I’m thinking when I get back from the UK, I’m hearing good things. I’m hearing it’s going to happen, but I’m not hearing it from the horse’s mouth. I’m just hearing it from everyone else.

I get back from the UK. I go watch Daytona Supercross. I talked to Lars and he said, “We’re going to do it. It’s going to be the last four rounds.” To be honest with you, I was a little bit deflated in a way. I was really excited, don’t get me wrong. But I didn’t know how much of a rush they were in, so I was thinking we’re going to put you on the bike and we’re going to have you race in like a week or two. But this was like the absolute best case for me. I said to Lars, “Can we please at least do five? That’s what my original plan was.” So, we got the last five. I was like, “Perfect!” I do not want to take out of context that I said deflated. I just thought we were going to start right off the bat. I was ready. I wasn’t ready for supercross, but I was ready to get on the bike. So, I’m excited. This was the best case because it just has given me time to build myself up, get ready, build up my laps, because I needed that. I was racing in the UK, but I was doing seven-minute races. So, I rode at the Lawrence compound for a couple weeks on a stock bike, just to get going. I had some suspension. Then I flew to California last week and I got on the factory bike. So, I’m on my second week on the factory bike.  

Dean Wilson
Dean Wilson Honda HRC Progressive

I’m actually surprised that no photos or anything leaked out. Obviously, Lawrence compound and even in Honda Corona track. I’m just surprised, but that’s good.
Test tracks are a little bit died down right now. Everyone is out East and stuff. So, it was pretty cool because it was one of those situations where a lot of people kind of already knew, but everyone was pretty cool about it. They tried to keep the surprise a little bit, just more for the fans. Lars was like, “We want to do something really cool for your intro. My boss would love if you could do Grandpa Earl.” I was like, “Let me think about it, but it’s kind of a pain in the butt. The makeup and all that.” Then I thought about it. I was like, “You know what? This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Why not just go all in?” So, I was like, “Yeah, I’ll do it.” Last week, I went out to Torrance where Honda is the night before and then my makeup guy showed up to my room at 4:00 in the morning and we started makeup at 4:00. Then we started filming at 9:00. Then we kind of had a little shot we were going to do. It was actually a really fun day.

Usually, it’s a bit of a drag. I can’t even move my face in that stuff. It’s superglued on there. But we had good fun with it. Then we get to the track, and obviously everyone is seeing the riding part on the track. I’m wearing these Gaerne boots that are from, like, 1960. I had an open-face helmet. I put my knee braces on underneath the jeans, but the track was really hard-pack and crusty. I’m like, “If I case one jump, it’s not going to be good.” It was scary. But it’s been a lot of fun. I feel like a kid again. My first day riding the Factory Honda, I’m not joking, I felt like I was 17 riding Mitch’s [Payton] bike for the first time. You have that gratefulness. When you haven’t been on a factory team for that long, it’s just very exciting. I’ve always seen that bike. Always wanted to ride that bike. Just like how I was a kid with Mitch. Just to get on that bike, it was unbelievable. It was awesome.  

From what I understand, Lars had a big part of planning that video and coming up with the concept and everything else and clearing the lobby. I was watching the video. It’s good. It’s funny. When you grabbed him and he got aggressive, I laughed out loud. I was like, this is awesome.
It was good. The whole lobby scene was real. Obviously, a little bit was scripted.

The secretary was in on it, right?
No. That was completely real.

She seemed like she didn’t know what was going on.
I know. When I get that kind of reaction it just gives me way more confidence. If I talk to someone and they’re a bit weary of the situation, I lose my confidence. But that time, she didn’t bat an eye at me. Then I just start rambling on more. She had no idea.  

Earl had to be a little bit more PG for the Honda Corp, but everyone liked it. At the end, people loved it. If you can stoke them out and the fans, that’s what it’s all about.  

I’m like, “Hey, when is the video dropping?” And Lars is like, “Well, there’s some lawyers looking at it.” Honda lawyers, or whatever. I said to him, because I’d already seen the video, “The open-face helmet?” The first thing I thought of was the open-face helmet on a supercross track. Maybe that’s it.
I don't know. I can’t remember who said it, but he was like, the last time an open-face helmet was on the Honda track was Johnny O’Mara.

For sure. Obviously Yarrive [Konsky] is a long-time sponsor of yours. He’s happy, right? Are you going to ride a Quad Lock logo or something?
Yeah, I got one on my helmet. Die-hard Honda guy for 20-plus years. I was really stoked that he was all-in on this deal. Martin and them were ready for me. I was all set for Quad Lock Honda. I was like, “Guys, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I’m 33.” They were totally cool with it and helpful. It always helps when it’s that easy.

You’re on this bike, and yes, it’s sort of like your farewell and it’s a dream and everything, but you’re a racer and there probably is some pressure for you. How do you feel?
Honestly, I don't think there is pressure, unless I put it on myself. But to be real honest with you, I’ve been absolutely all-in on this. It’s not just go wave to the fans. I really have been working. I’m putting my all into it. You get this opportunity, I just want to see how well I can do and be smart, but I want to do well, for sure. I’m not expectations and putting a number on anything. I just want to ride my best. When you put numbers on shit, you can kind of just add a little bit of pressure to yourself and that’s the last thing I need. I’ve really, really locked in the last six weeks. Haven’t even had a glass of wine in about eight weeks. So, I’m doing everything. I even got a six pack. It’s good. I wanted to go all in and do my best and see how I can do.

The question I think a lot of people want to know is the bike. I rode it at Washougal and I am a shitty Vet B rider. I rode the bike, and I couldn’t believe how easy it was and how fast it was. It was like a perfect set up of motor. Maybe the supercross thing is faster. I rode the outdoor setup. But it was amazing. It was so powerful, yet so smooth. Lightweight. Where are you at with this bike?
Man, you pretty much explained it. It was everything I thought it was when watching the guys. It’s lightweight. That was the thing I said. The engine feels real light. It’s not powerful like it rips your arms off. Very smooth. And it’s torquey. The other thing I noticed when I first got on the bike, I was riding it like my bike and I was hitting a lot of the turns in second gear. I ride the bike a lot in first gear. So, it’s got a long first gear, and it’s insane off the starts too. This is going to be a big thing because If I can’t at least get a top-three start on this bike, then all chances of ever being a good starter are just a dwindle.

This is what was so cool. Hutch [Grant Hutchison] brought the laptop down to the start, and that’s just what is so cool. Just the power. The original setup they had, if I did my start correctly, it was absolutely a holeshot. It was perfect. But my consistency was just not there. To be honest with you, it was my first time doing starts. Paul P. shows up. I got ten guys watching me. I haven’t done starts in like a month and a half. I’m not even the greatest starter to start off with. So, there’s a bit of pressure. Pau talking shit in the background.

What we ended up doing was toning it down a bit more for me, just to be more consistent. I think the more I get more comfortable and whip it, they’ll up it a little bit more. But the first set I had was unreal. If you aced the start, it was absolutely a holeshot. Like I said, it’s just most the consistency factor. So, it’s pretty cool having Hutch like, “Let’s try this. Let’s try that.” We didn’t start for probably over an hour.

I hope Lars listens to this. I’ve told him, anybody can start on this thing. You just got to get it right. So, he gets mad when I say that, but we’ll see if Dean can pull this.
I adjusted to the bike really good. The other thing that was just unreal was the suspension. The first thing I noticed was how plush it was. I noticed it the first lap when I would roll a jump. I could feel it in my knees. I felt it right away. The beginning is plush, so when I jump and I land in braking bumps, sometimes I’ll brace for it hands and kind of squeeze the bars. It just absorbs it. If I clip something with my rear wheel, it absorbs it really good too. So, the suspension was unreal as well. So, I’m trying not to be like that new guy that joins the team, and the bike is just absolutely unbelievable, but it really is. You know how everyone is when they talk about the best bike, but it’s really been awesome.

It’s going to ruin you for every bike that you have to ride after this.
I know.

You did the UK AX stuff. Did you enjoy it? Obviously getting back home, where you’re from. I was following you on social media. It seemed like you had a good time. How was that off-season?
Yeah, it was a lot of fun. It was called Arenacross World Tour. So that kicked off January 4th. It was really good. I still was healing from my shoulder the first few rounds, so it took me a little while to get back to where I needed to be. It was fun. I won every round of the British series, which was cool. We raced in London. We raced in Belfast, Ireland. We raced all over. It was a lot of fun. It was really enjoyable. The fans were awesome. It was just like a breath of fresh air. After the race, I would be watching the supercross because we were five hours ahead, so we’d just be watching it. I’m just watching all these guys getting injured.  

  • Dean Wilson and mechanic Cameron Camera.
    Dean Wilson and mechanic Cameron Camera. Honda HRC Progressive
  • Dean Wilson's Honda CRF450R.
    Dean Wilson's Honda CRF450R. Honda HRC Progressive

Was it harder than you thought to miss it?
No, it wasn’t. I knew I was coming back to it. The reason I’m doing what I’m doing, because I didn’t want to do 17 rounds of supercross again. You know how hard it is just to make 17 rounds healthy? I’m watching races, and it’s such a cruel sport. I’m watching guys like Pierce Brown, who’s been working since October every day grinding and then first round, injured. Even dabs of the leg. Tomac, Jett… It’s just crazy. So, you never know. It’s just how the sport is. So, I was happy doing what I’ve done. I think if I didn’t do what I did, I don’t even know if I would be in the position I am now. So, it’s pretty cool. I’m really happy I did it. I still get to race my bike. I just wanted to switch it up and I’m enjoying it, so it’s good.

Is this it?
I just did a post before you called. You said, “farewell season.” I said on my post, “These could possibly be the last five rounds of my supercross career.” I threw in a “possibly” because I quite like the sounds of doing five rounds a year. If Quad Lock Honda and Yarrive would want to support me and it makes sense, then I like that. It fits good with my schedule. I’ve got a good deal going right now. But you never know. I might just be at the end and be like, “Yeah, that’s good. I’m happy with that.”

This is really cool. I’m so glad Lars did it. I called him on the show when Hunter first got hurt. Lars being so cool, such a good dude. We all like him. I said, “Man, I got a great idea.” I called him on the show and I’m like, “What about putting Dean on the bike?” And he’s like, “You called me to tell me about Dean Wilson?” I’m like, “Yeah!” He’s like, “You don’t think I thought of Dean Wilson for the job?” I’m like, “I don't know, man.”
Hey, we need everyone in his ear! It was pretty cool. It’s kind of just unbelievable to me. 33, Honda HRC, what is going on? Like I said, I feel like a kid again.

I’m super stoked for you. I think the fans are going to like this. The Grandpa Earl video was massive. It was so cool to see that. You guys did it right. Honda did it right. I think you’re going to have a lot of fans cheering for you. Again, like you said, you don’t want to just be a token guy. You got to put some results in, right?
Yeah, a hundred percent. I want to do well. Like I said, I’ve been working really hard for it. We’ll see what happens. At the end of the day, I put my all into it and if I’m 16th place, then that’s just what I am. I can’t do any better because I’ve done my absolute best going in. But we’ll see. I’m just grateful to get this. The other thing was there was lots of good candidates to get this job. You had Justin Hill who has been unreal. And then Joey, Shane… I might be missing some people. I just got lucky kind of being in the position I am, and Justin Hill was real happy with where he was at. He didn’t want to go anywhere. I know Ferrandis really wanted the spot and he’s not real stoked not to get it, but I can’t do anything about that.  

Lars said on the show he owed it to you because when he did work for you at Team 22, I forget what he said—he left something loose. He told a story.
Yeah. Daytona 2014. I sound like I’m old Grandpa Earl sitting around the campfire. The year was 2014. During qualifying when I was filling in, I qualified P1. He had the forks, one was at line one and the other one was pushed way up. It was quite funny.

That’s it. The forks were different heights and you qualified P1. He said he owed you for that mistake.
No. I’m excited. Fans are pumped and I’m really pumped. It’s just a cool deal.  

