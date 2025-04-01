Results Archive
Supercross
Birmingham
News
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Europe
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Lucas Coenen
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 5
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Apr 6
News
Upcoming
GNCC
The Old Gray
Fri Apr 11
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Philadelphia
Sat Apr 12
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 13
News
Full Schedule

Dean Wilson Signs as Fill-In Rider for Honda HRC (No Really, Not April Fool's)

April 1, 2025, 3:15pm
Dean Wilson Signs as Fill-In Rider for Honda HRC (No Really, Not April Fool's)

With both Hunter and Jett Lawrence sidelined with respective injuries, Dean Wilson has been announced as a fill-in rider for the final five rounds of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Yes, this announcement came on April Fool's but we are serious, Wilson will be the Honda HRC Progressive fill-in rider starting at the Philadelphia SX round (April 12). Wilson—and Honda HRC Progressive team manager Lars Lindstrom—had some fun making the announcement, as you will see below...

Video/text: Dean Wilson:

Well, Grandpa Earl is back! Just minding his business watching the Supercross season unfold. That's until both of the Lawrence brothers got injured. He decided to take matters into his own hands & see if he can get the job on factory Honda HRC.... Watch and see how it unfolds!

Read Now
May 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now