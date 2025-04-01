Dean Wilson Signs as Fill-In Rider for Honda HRC (No Really, Not April Fool's)
With both Hunter and Jett Lawrence sidelined with respective injuries, Dean Wilson has been announced as a fill-in rider for the final five rounds of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Yes, this announcement came on April Fool's but we are serious, Wilson will be the Honda HRC Progressive fill-in rider starting at the Philadelphia SX round (April 12). Wilson—and Honda HRC Progressive team manager Lars Lindstrom—had some fun making the announcement, as you will see below...
Video/text: Dean Wilson:
Well, Grandpa Earl is back! Just minding his business watching the Supercross season unfold. That's until both of the Lawrence brothers got injured. He decided to take matters into his own hands & see if he can get the job on factory Honda HRC.... Watch and see how it unfolds!