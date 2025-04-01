Main image by Mack Faint

Check out some videos from the 2025 Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season fourth round, the Camp Coker Bullet GNCC, in South Carolina. Ben Kelley (KTM) took the overall win, becoming the fourth different winner in four rounds to start the season. Liam Draper (Yamaha) and XC2's Grant Davis (KTM) rounded out the overall podium.

Davis claimed the XC2 win over Angus Riordan (KTM) and Cody Barnes (Honda).

Korie Steede (Husqvarna) took the WXC win over Rachael Archer (Kawasaki) and Danielle Mcdonald (Yamaha).

Read the full post-race recap if you missed it.

2025 FMF Camp Coker GNCC | Bike PM Race Recap | Round 4