Supercross
Birmingham
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX East Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
Europe
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Lucas Coenen
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Thibault Benistant
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Grant Davis
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Supercross
Seattle
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Haiden Deegan
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 5
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Apr 6
Upcoming
GNCC
The Old Gray
Fri Apr 11
Upcoming
Supercross
Philadelphia
Sat Apr 12
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 13
Watch: Camp Coker Bullet GNCC Race Recap and Raw Highlights Videos

April 1, 2025, 11:30am
Main image by Mack Faint

Check out some videos from the 2025 Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season fourth round, the Camp Coker Bullet GNCC, in South Carolina. Ben Kelley (KTM) took the overall win, becoming the fourth different winner in four rounds to start the season. Liam Draper (Yamaha) and XC2's Grant Davis (KTM) rounded out the overall podium.

Davis claimed the XC2 win over Angus Riordan (KTM) and Cody Barnes (Honda).

Korie Steede (Husqvarna) took the WXC win over Rachael Archer (Kawasaki) and Danielle Mcdonald (Yamaha).

Read the full post-race recap if you missed it.  

2025 FMF Camp Coker GNCC | Bike PM Race Recap | Round 4

2025 FMF Camp Coker GNCC | Bike PM Raw Recap | Round 4

Camp Coker Bullet GNCC Results

GNCC

Camp Coker Bullet - Overall Race

March 29, 2025
Moree's Sportsman's Preserve
Society Hill, SC United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Ben Kelley Ben Kelley 03:00:23.199 Harwinton, CT United States KTM
2 Liam Draper Liam Draper 03:00:45.772 Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha
3 Grant Davis Grant Davis 03:00:55.787 Meshoppen, PA United States KTM
4 Steward Baylor Steward Baylor 03:03:09.838 Belton, SC United States Kawasaki
5 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 03:03:21.776 Australia Australia KTM
GNCC

Camp Coker Bullet - XC2 Pro Race

March 29, 2025
Moree's Sportsman's Preserve
Society Hill, SC United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Grant Davis Grant Davis 03:00:55.787 Meshoppen, PA United States KTM
2 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 03:03:21.776 Australia Australia KTM
3 Cody J Barnes Cody J Barnes 03:03:22.939 Sterling, IL United States Honda
4 Josh Toth Josh Toth 03:05:41.291 Winstead, CT United States Kawasaki
5 Jason T Tino Jason T Tino 03:06:33.891 Phillipsburg, NJ United States GasGas
GNCC

Camp Coker Bullet - XC3 Pro-Am Race

March 29, 2025
Moree's Sportsman's Preserve
Society Hill, SC United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 James Jenkins James Jenkins 03:21:47.467 House Springs, MO United States Yamaha
2 Huck Jenkins Huck Jenkins 03:26:25.949 House Springs, MO United States Yamaha
3 Raley L Messer Raley L Messer 03:28:46.238 Beaver Dam, KY United States Beta
4 Jayson T Crawford Jayson T Crawford 03:32:20.619 Rock Falls, IL United States Yamaha
5 Tyler Scheels Tyler Scheels 03:02:42.999 Monterey, TN United States KTM
GNCC

Camp Coker Bullet - WXC Race

March 29, 2025
Moree's Sportsman's Preserve
Society Hill, SC United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Korie Steede Korie Steede 01:59:00.219 Beloit, OH United States Husqvarna
2 Rachael Archer Rachael Archer 01:59:07.370 New Zealand New Zealand Kawasaki
3 Danielle Mcdonald Danielle Mcdonald 02:02:30.273 Parkes Yamaha
4 Shelby A Turner Shelby A Turner 02:02:31.770 Barons, AB Canada GasGas
5 Carly Lee Carly Lee 02:12:35.579 Millville, NJ United States KTM
Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 83
2Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 77
3Angus Riordan Australia Australia 68
4Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 57
5Kailub Russell Boonville, NC United States 56
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 108
2Angus Riordan Australia Australia 92
3Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 83
4Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 73
5Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States 71
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1James Jenkins House Springs, MO United States 108
2Isaiah Brown Belpre, OH United States 72
3Raley L Messer Beaver Dam, KY United States 71
4Luke Brown Wellington 62
5Jayson T Crawford Rock Falls, IL United States 59
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 103
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 97
3Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 76
4Tayla Jones Yass, Australia Australia 73
5Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada 58
