Coupling the win with that early consistency, Kelley now takes the overall points lead in the GNCC Championship. He won the title in 2021. Draper, in his first full season on the 450 in XC1, was second overall and second in XC1.

“I got off to a good start, I think I was third, got into second quickly and then got into the lead,” said Draper. “I was just feeling really good, the bike was amazing. I pulled out to maybe 25 seconds. Cool to pull a lead. I got a pit board, “BK is coming.” I knew it was going to be a tough race if BK was coming, because I know he’s in shape. It was going to be tough. There were points where he was crushing me, and then I’d get it back in the woods. It was a dog fight all the way to the end, just super stoked to be back on the podium, it’s been a couple of tough rounds, so I’m happy. Zach Osborne [trainer] gave me a little bit of an ass chewing this week and I think it paid out.”

Davis ended up third overall on adjusted time. He is the XC2 points leader and second in overall points.

"I got off to a decent start and just tried to go as fast as I could, honestly,” said Davis, who won XC2 and earned third overall behind Draper. “I got in tow with the XC1 boys there, tried to chase them down and got close, and ended up third overall. I crashed a few times on the last lap, but overall, I’m pumped on my ride and keen to keep the ball rolling and try to get the overall victory at the next one.”

In other news, defending GNCC Champion Johnny Girroir crashed out of the race and failed to finish.

The full press release and report from the GNCC Series is below.

FMF Camp Coker Bullet

Ben Kelley Back on Top at Round Four

SOCIETY HILL, S.C. (March 31, 2025) -- Day two of the FMF Camp Coker Bullet GNCC, round four of the 2025 Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, saw similar conditions to day one as sunshine peaked through the clouds and warm temperatures filled the air.

As the afternoon race got underway, it would be the Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Craig Delong grabbing himself the $250 Landers KTM XC1 Holeshot Award to start the day, likewise from the second row it was Bells Electric/Beaver Creek Cycle/FXR’s Toby Cleveland earning the $150 Landers KTM XC2 Holeshot Award.