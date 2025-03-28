Monster Energy AMA Supercross is back after a weekend off and that means our man Phil Nicoletti is back too! Well, writing this column at least. But he is going to be back racing professionally in Canada here in a few months this summer. Anyway, until then, he will be grinding out motos at ClubMX and columns here on Racer X.

Phil,

I was going over some recent MXGP results and noticed there wasn’t a single American in either class. Is that good, bad, or who gives a sh**? I feel that you could have adapted well the that type of racing. Were you ever offered a chance to race the MXGP series?

-Jimmy

I don’t necessarily think it’s good or bad. It’s just whatever. There is a reason why the MXGP guy want to come to the U.S. way more than a U.S. guy going to the GP’s. I’m not going to sit here and blow out the GP’s, but it doesn’t look very inviting to go there. Especially some of the tracks and places. That’s my honest opinion. I’m an outdoor guy, and love the great outdoors. But when I watch a race like the MXGP of Spain, how do you sell an American rider to go there for that? I’m all for riding in the mud too, but that was just like…….no. In order to go do it, even for someone like myself, it would have to be really worth it to leave home. Need good money to afford to stay and train at good places. If I got paid a little more to go do the GPs vs the U.S., I’m going to stay in the U.S. If more GP riders feel they could make it through and survive SX, I would guarantee that you would see more of them here. Would it be cool to some rounds? Absolutely! Some of those tracks look unreal. But I’ll take a rain check on doing the whole series.