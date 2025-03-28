Results Archive
Seattle SX and Camp Coker Bullet GNCC TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

Seattle SX and Camp Coker Bullet GNCC TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

March 28, 2025, 10:40am

On Saturday, riders will race the 11th round of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross (also round 11 of the 31-round 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship) in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle SX will be the seventh round of the 250SX West Division Championship.

The Race Day Live (qualifying) broadcast will be live on Peacock, starting at 2:30 p.m. Eastern/11:30 a.m. Pacific. The night show (heats, LCQs, and main events) broadcast will also be live on Peacock starting at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. There are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2025 SMX Video Pass this year.

Viewers can also listen to the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Seattle also starting at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific).

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season will be back in action this weekend for the fourth round at the Camp Coker Bullet GNCC in South Carolina. The Camp Coker Bullet GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasting live and for free on RacerTV.

TV Broadcast| Online Streaming

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

  • Supercross

    Seattle

     Saturday, March 29
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      March 29 - 2:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      March 29 - 2:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      March 29 - 8:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      March 29 - 8:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show (Sunday Encore)
      March 30 - 1:00 PM
      NBC
Seattle Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

International (Outside of the United States)

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing

Camp Coker Bullet GNCC TV & Streaming Schedule

Race Day Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Note: All Times Local to Seattle, Washington.

Seattle SX schedule.
Seattle SX schedule. SupercrossLIVE

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing

Friday, March 28, 2025

  • 9:00am Gates Open
  • 1:00pm – 6:00pm Pre-Registration Check-In @ Rider Registration
  • 2:00pm – 6:00pm ATV & Bike Registration - ALL Classes
  • 12:00am Gates Close

Saturday, March 29, 2025

  • 6:00am Gates Open
  • 7:00am – 7:45am Youth ATV & Micro Registration
  • 8:00am 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
  • 8:45am 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
  • 9:30am – 10:30am Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
  • 9:35am Amateur ATV Registration
  • 10:05am Pro ATV Registration
  • 11:00am Amateur ATV Racing (2 hr event)
  • 2:00pm – 4:00pm Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
  • 2:00pm Bike Registration - all classes
  • 5:00pm ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: by the pond near the starting line
  • 6:00pm – 7:00pm Brown's RV Fishing Tournament: the pond near the starting line
  • 7:00pm – 7:45pm MXers for Jesus/Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
  • 8:00pm Supercross Watch Party: by the pond near the starting line
  • 12:00am Gates Close

Sunday, March 30, 2025

  • 6:00am Gates Open
  • 7:00am – 7:45am Youth Bike Registration
  • 8:00am – 9:30am Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
  • 8:05am – 9:30am Amateur Bike Registration
  • 10:00am – 12:00pm Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
  • 10:05am – 12:45pm Pro Bike Registration
  • 1:00pm – 4:00pm Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)

2025 Souvenir Programs

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

View the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.

To pick up a souvenir program while at the traces, visit the Legends and Heroes tent in the pits at each round to get a free souvenir program.

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing

Other Links

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

General

Supercross Live Timing

Related: SMX League Rolls Out Live Timing and Scoring App

2025 AMA National Numbers

Related: PulpMX Fantasy AMA Supercross Sign Ups Now Open

Seattle Supercross

Seattle Supercross Race Center

Seattle Supercross Injury Report

Supercross

Seattle - 250SX West Provisional Entry List

March 29, 2025
Lumen Field
Seattle, WA United States
Revised: March 24 2025 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
19 Jordon Smith
Jordon Smith 		Belmont, NC United States Triumph TF 250-X
23 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
26 Ty Masterpool
Ty Masterpool 		Paradise, TX United States Kawasaki KX250
30 Jo Shimoda
Jo Shimoda 		Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R Works Edition
35 Marshal Weltin Marshal Weltin Ubly, MI United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Entry List
Supercross

Seattle - 450SX Provisional Entry List

March 29, 2025
Lumen Field
Seattle, WA United States
Revised: March 26 2025 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Eli Tomac
Eli Tomac 		Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ250
4 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
11 Kyle Chisholm Kyle Chisholm New Clearwater, FL United States Suzuki RM-Z450
Full Entry List

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing

General

GNCC Live Timing

Other Info

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Lumen Field
Address: 800 Occidental Ave S Seattle WA 98134

Practice & Qualifying — 2:30 p.m. EDT/11:30 a.m. PDT
Main Program — 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT 

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing

Moree's Sportsman's Preserve
Address: 1217 Moree Road Society Hill SC 29593

Directions to Camp Coker Bullet GNCC

Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT

Tickets

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Get tickets to the Seattle Supercross.

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing

Get tickets to GNCC..

Animated Track Map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Video courtesy of SupercrossLIVE

Track Map

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing

Camp Coker Bullet GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet GNCC GNCC Racing

2025 Championship Standings

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 129
2Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 117
3Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 104
4Jo Shimoda
Suzuka, Japan Japan 102
5Jordon Smith
Belmont, NC United States 85
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 99
2R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 89
3Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 86
4Max Anstie
Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 78
5Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 78
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 211
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 203
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 184
4Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 162
5Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 160
Full Standings

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 56
2Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 53
3Angus Riordan Australia Australia 52
4Kailub Russell Boonville, NC United States 43
5Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 43
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 78
2Angus Riordan Australia Australia 67
3Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 62
4Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 59
5Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States 53
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1James Jenkins House Springs, MO United States 78
2Luke Brown Wellington 62
3Isaiah Brown Belpre, OH United States 57
4Raley L Messer Beaver Dam, KY United States 50
5Philippe Chaine Canada Canada 48
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 78
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 67
3Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 66
4Tayla Jones Yass, Australia Australia 62
5Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States 42
Full Standings
