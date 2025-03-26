6. Gritty Rides:

Ken Roczen and Malcolm Stewart showed some serious grit this past weekend. Rumors of Roczen dealing with an injury began swirling after press day where the Progressive/Ecstar Suzuki rider was visually laboring around the track. During the Race Day Live Broadcast Saturday, news broke that Kenny had suffered an AC separation during the off week. He was able to muster up a tenth in qualifying but pulled off early in the second session. When the lights came on for the night show, Roczen dug deep and rode the best he did all weekend. His 4-6-4 scores put him fifth overall and he lost just one point to Cooper Webb, salvaging a bit of hope in this title fight. Then on Tuesday he shared some more details on his injury on Instagram.

Malcolm Stewart fell victim to a flying Monster Energy Team Tedder KTM when Justin Hill had a big off in the first rhythm section of the second qualifying session. Hill’s bike clipped Malcolm’s as he was taking off and Malcolm ejected, landing with his hip on top of the next jump. Stewart got up slowly but remounted and was back up to speed before having another crash at the end of the session! Reports were that Malcolm was fine, and it seemed that way after a great ride to come home third in race one. But after skipping his post-race TV interview, the broadcast crew went back to the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna truck to find Stewart grimacing in pain as he limped away from his FC 450. Malcolm pushed through the pain and ended up second overall on the night, validating his win in Tampa.

5. Fall from Grace:



Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Max Anstie could not have started the 250 East Championship in more dominating fashion. The Brit completed the pole position/heat win/main event win trifecta in Tampa and followed that up in Detroit by dominating 14:54 of the main event until the red flag came out. From the moment that red flag came out, Anstie’s season went into a downward spiral that ultimately went up in flames in Birmingham. After coming up short on a big quad in a rhythm section, he was ejected from his BluCru machine. Anstie immediately grabbed his leg, and it was later reported that he suffered a broken fibula in the crash. It is undoubtedly a devastating blow for Max, and hopefully he can come into Pala at full tilt.

4. Seth Hammaker is a Force:



Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker took a huge win at the 250SX East/West Showdown last weekend in Indy. Although he ended up off the overall podium in Birmingham, he showed the win last weekend was not a fluke. Hammaker washed out on the opening lap of race one and was only able to get back to ninth, but he won races two and three in convincing fashion. This is the best version of Seth Hammaker we have ever seen. Down just 13 points at the halfway point of this 250 East championship, he has asserted himself as serious title threat for the first time in his career.

3. Cowboy Up:



Red Bull KTM’s Aaron Plessinger got off to a horrible start to 2025. Weird crashes, illness, and subpar riding kept AP outside of the top five through the first seven rounds. He finally broke through in Daytona to get on the podium and has been back to 2024 form since. Plessinger’s great starts put him on the podium for the second time this season. He is one of several riders looking for a deal in 2026, so it must be a relief to be putting out some good film heading into the final stretch of the season.