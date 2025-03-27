Watch: Updated Seattle Supercross Track Map Video with Weather Changes
March 27, 2025, 10:45am
Video/images courtesy of Supercross Live
The 2025 Seattle Supercross, round 11 of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, takes place this weekend on March 29. Take a lap around Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. With rain expected, the actual track build has a few changes from the original idea. The video above shows the new, updated version of the track that was built.
This will be the 11th round of the 17-round 450SX championship and the seventh round of the 250SX West Division Championship. The Seattle SX is also the 11th round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
