Results Archive
MXGP of
Castilla la Mancha
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Andrea Bonacorsi
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Ferruccio Zanchi
Full Results
Supercross
Birmingham
News
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Europe
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Lucas Coenen
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 29
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 29
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Ty Masterpool
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 5
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Apr 6
News
Full Schedule

Watch: Updated Seattle Supercross Track Map Video with Weather Changes

March 27, 2025, 10:45am

Video/images courtesy of Supercross Live

The 2025 Seattle Supercross, round 11 of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, takes place this weekend on March 29. Take a lap around Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. With rain expected, the actual track build has a few changes from the original idea. The video above shows the new, updated version of the track that was built.

This will be the 11th round of the 17-round 450SX championship and the seventh round of the 250SX West Division Championship. The Seattle SX is also the 11th round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

