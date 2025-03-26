Results Archive
MXGP of
Castilla la Mancha
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Andrea Bonacorsi
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Ferruccio Zanchi
Supercross
Birmingham
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX East Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
Europe
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Lucas Coenen
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Thibault Benistant
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 29
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 29
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX West Entry List
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Ty Masterpool
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 5
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Apr 6
Who is This Nick DeFeo Kid Who Won the First GNCC Race of the season? Why Has 250cc Stepped Up So Much?

March 26, 2025, 3:40pm

Jason Weigandt and Johnny Gallagher chat with XC2 250 racers Nick DeFeo and Cody Barnes, of Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki and Phoenix Honda. Who is this DeFeo kid who won the first race of the season? Why has the class stepped up so much? Let's learn more.

Tune in this weekend for the fourth round of the 2025 Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC) this weekend in South Carolina. Watch the Camp Coker Bullet GNCC live for free on RacerTV.com.

