Jason Weigandt and Johnny Gallagher chat with XC2 250 racers Nick DeFeo and Cody Barnes, of Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki and Phoenix Honda. Who is this DeFeo kid who won the first race of the season? Why has the class stepped up so much? Let's learn more.

Tune in this weekend for the fourth round of the 2025 Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC) this weekend in South Carolina. Watch the Camp Coker Bullet GNCC live for free on RacerTV.com.