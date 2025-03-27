The following press release is from the American Motorcyclist Association:

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — Motocross legend, world champion and AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer Brad Lackey will be honored as Grand Marshal of the 2025 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution.

As one of the defining motocross racers of the 1970s and 80s, Lackey won the 1972 AMA National Motocross Championship and became the first American to win the 500cc World MX Championship, in 1982. And this summer, Lackey will be the honored guest at the AMA’s premier event — which runs July 25-27 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.

“I’ve been to VMD a few times, and it’s always been a lot of fun,” Lackey said. “But this year, with the AMA celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Suzuki RM series of motocrossers, which formed the basis of the RN500 works motocrosser I won the 1982 500cc World Championship on, it’s going to be extra special — especially having my ’82 championship bike on display. I’m honored to be the Grand Marshal for this year’s VMD celebration, and I’m excited to hang out with all the vintage enthusiasts.”

A native of Berkeley, Calif., Lackey’s riding — and eventually, racing — career began at a young age. By the time he was 13, Lackey was racing hare scrambles in Northern California, which kickstarted his love for competing on two wheels. Four years later, Lackey was competing against the best motocross racers in the world in the Inter-Am and Trans-AMA series.

In 1972, Lackey became the AMA 500cc National Motocross Champion in its first season as an independent series. That season, Lackey won five of the eight races in the series.

Following that championship-winning effort, Lackey sought to make his mark on the international racing scene — making the jump to European GP competition. In 1977 he won his first GP, taking the British round of the 500cc series. From that point forward, he was a constant threat in the international title chase.

In 1978, Lackey finished second in the world championships, falling just short of MX legend Heikki Mikkola in the overall standings. Just four years later, and now with Suzuki, he completed his decade-long goal of claiming the 500cc World Championship.

Lackey retired on top, ending his racing career following his world title. He walked away from the sport as one of the greatest competitors of all time.

“Brad was an instrumental piece in laying the foundation for modern motocross, making his mark in America and abroad on the road to numerous championships,” AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman said. “We look forward to welcoming him as Grand Marshal for this year’s AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days celebration, as well as celebrating his accomplishments throughout the weekend!”

At VMD, Lackey will be on hand to speak with enthusiasts, sign autographs, participate in the Lap for History on the road race circuit at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, do some laps on the motocross track, and much more.

Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution is coming up quickly, and there are plenty of exciting opportunities for motorcyclists to enjoy. With North America’s largest motorcycle swap meet, bike shows, AMA Hall of Fame exhibits, vendor displays and racing in a variety of disciplines, there’s something for everyone at VMD.

Purchase tickets today at VintageMotorcycleDays.com/tickets/ . Stay up to date on the latest VMD news by signing up for the VMD Newsletter and following the official VMD social media pages on Facebook and Instagram.

Photo Credit: Brad Lackey Archive