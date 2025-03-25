Nate Thrasher's Roller Coaster 250SX Career Results

Nate Thrasher continues to score race wins when you least expect him to. A look through Thrasher’s career 250SX results and you will see the ups and downs—22nds, tenths, fifths, eighths, firsts, repeat—since the Tennessee native debuted in Monster Energy AMA Supercross in 2021.

Thrasher’s 250SX career started like this in his first year: 11-20-10-9-9-1-4-1, with his first two career wins coming at Atlanta Motor Speedway on nights where he had to race—and he won—the LCQ!

Then, after a quieter 2022 season, he went out with a bang and won the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown finale in Utah. His results that season: 12-5-8-4-7-20-11-5-9-1.

In 2023, Thrasher won the third round of 250SX East, finishing 15-2-1 to start the season. Round four? Tenth place in Daytona. His full '23 250SX season results: 15-2-1-10-2-2.

The 2024 season started with a crash late in the Anaheim 1 main event, leading to a 21st. The following weekend, he DNF’d in the San Francisco slop (18th officially). After that? A win at the wet and wild San Diego round. But he only scored one more podium on the ’24 season. Season results: 21-18-1-3-9-5-13-4-6.

How about 2025? On paper, his results said 8-5-8-14—although they do not tell the full story. He suffered a hand injury in a practice crash ahead of the second round but then won his heat race in Detroit and finished fifth in the main event. Then two brutally tough tracks resulted in eighth and 14th-place finishes at Daytona and the Indianapolis 250SX East/West Showdown. For a rider whose results have been like a roller coaster, his steady 3-3-2 finishes paid off in the Triple Crown, scoring him the win.

It was Thrasher’s sixth career 250SX win, which ties him with RJ Hampshire for second-most among active 250SX riders behind only Austin Forkner’s 13 wins.