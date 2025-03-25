Results Archive
Nate Thrasher's Roller Coaster 250SX Career Results

March 25, 2025, 5:00pm
Nate Thrasher continues to score race wins when you least expect him to. A look through Thrasher’s career 250SX results and you will see the ups and downs—22nds, tenths, fifths, eighths, firsts, repeat—since the Tennessee native debuted in Monster Energy AMA Supercross in 2021.

Thrasher’s 250SX career started like this in his first year: 11-20-10-9-9-1-4-1, with his first two career wins coming at Atlanta Motor Speedway on nights where he had to race—and he won—the LCQ!

Then, after a quieter 2022 season, he went out with a bang and won the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown finale in Utah. His results that season: 12-5-8-4-7-20-11-5-9-1.

In 2023, Thrasher won the third round of 250SX East, finishing 15-2-1 to start the season. Round four? Tenth place in Daytona. His full '23 250SX season results: 15-2-1-10-2-2.

The 2024 season started with a crash late in the Anaheim 1 main event, leading to a 21st. The following weekend, he DNF’d in the San Francisco slop (18th officially). After that? A win at the wet and wild San Diego round. But he only scored one more podium on the ’24 season. Season results: 21-18-1-3-9-5-13-4-6.

How about 2025? On paper, his results said 8-5-8-14—although they do not tell the full story. He suffered a hand injury in a practice crash ahead of the second round but then won his heat race in Detroit and finished fifth in the main event. Then two brutally tough tracks resulted in eighth and 14th-place finishes at Daytona and the Indianapolis 250SX East/West Showdown. For a rider whose results have been like a roller coaster, his steady 3-3-2 finishes paid off in the Triple Crown, scoring him the win.

It was Thrasher’s sixth career 250SX win, which ties him with RJ Hampshire for second-most among active 250SX riders behind only Austin Forkner’s 13 wins.

Nate Thrasher's 250SX Wins to Date

Nate Thrasher

Nate Thrasher

Livingston, TN United States
PositionRaceClassDateBike
1
Supercross 
Birmingham 		250SX EastMarch 22, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
14
Supercross 
Indianapolis 		250SX ShowdownMarch 8, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
8
Supercross 
Daytona 		250SX EastMarch 1, 2025 Yamaha
5
Supercross 
Detroit 		250SX EastFebruary 15, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
8
Supercross 
Tampa 		250SX EastFebruary 8, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
6
Supercross 
Salt Lake City 		250SX ShowdownMay 11, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
4
Supercross 
Denver 		250SX WestMay 4, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
13
Supercross 
Nashville 		250SX ShowdownApril 20, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
5
Supercross 
St. Louis 		250SX WestMarch 30, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
9
Supercross 
Seattle 		250SX WestMarch 23, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
3
Supercross 
Anaheim 2 		250SX WestJanuary 27, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Supercross 
San Diego 		250SX WestJanuary 20, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
18
Supercross 
San Francisco 		250SX WestJanuary 13, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
21
Supercross 
Anaheim 1 		250SX WestJanuary 6, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
19
Supercross 
Atlanta 		250SX EastApril 15, 2023 Yamaha YZ250F
2
Supercross 
Detroit 		250SX EastMarch 18, 2023 Yamaha YZ250F
2
Supercross 
Indianapolis 		250SX EastMarch 11, 2023 Yamaha YZ250F
10
Supercross 
Daytona 		250SX EastMarch 4, 2023 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Supercross 
Arlington 		250SX EastFebruary 25, 2023 Yamaha YZ250F
2
Supercross 
Tampa 		250SX EastFebruary 11, 2023 Yamaha YZ250F
15
Supercross 
Houston 		250SX EastFebruary 4, 2023 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Supercross 
Salt Lake City 		250SX ShowdownMay 7, 2022 Yamaha YZ250F
9
Supercross 
Denver 		250SX WestApril 30, 2022 Yamaha YZ250F
5
Supercross 
Atlanta 		250SX ShowdownApril 16, 2022 Yamaha YZ250F
11
Supercross 
Seattle 		250SX WestMarch 26, 2022 Yamaha YZ250F
20
Supercross 
Anaheim 3 		250SX WestFebruary 12, 2022 Yamaha YZ250F
7
Supercross 
Glendale 		250SX WestFebruary 5, 2022 Yamaha YZ250F
4
Supercross 
Anaheim 2 		250SX WestJanuary 29, 2022 Yamaha YZ250F
8
Supercross 
San Diego 		250SX WestJanuary 22, 2022 Yamaha YZ250F
5
Supercross 
Oakland 		250SX WestJanuary 15, 2022 Yamaha YZ250F
12
Supercross 
Anaheim 1 		250SX WestJanuary 8, 2022 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Supercross 
Atlanta 3 		250SX WestApril 17, 2021 Yamaha YZ250F
4
Supercross 
Atlanta 2 		250SX WestApril 13, 2021 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Supercross 
Atlanta 1 		250SX WestApril 10, 2021 Yamaha YZ250F
9
Supercross 
Arlington 3 		250SX WestMarch 20, 2021 Yamaha YZ250F
9
Supercross 
Arlington 2 		250SX WestMarch 16, 2021 Yamaha YZ250F
10
Supercross 
Arlington 1 		250SX WestMarch 13, 2021 Yamaha YZ250F
20
Supercross 
Daytona 		250SX WestMarch 6, 2021 Yamaha YZ250F
11
Supercross 
Orlando 2 		250SX WestFebruary 20, 2021 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
