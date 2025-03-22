Chase Sexton on Winning Birmingham SX: “It Was Just Nice to Finally Like Get the Monkey Off My Back”

After the only weekend off since January’s start to the season, Monster Energy AMA Supercross was back for tonight’s tenth round, the Birmingham Supercross. Officially the halfway mark, there is still a lot of racing left to happen in the 17-round championship. Riders were back behind the starting gates, fans were back cheering for their favorite riders, and the action on track was electric—thanks in part to it being the third and final Triple Crown event of the ’25 season.

And Chase Sexton was back on form tonight as well. After topping the 450SX overall qualifying, Sexton started in the top five in the first Triple Crown race. The KTM rider was able to make a pass on Jason Anderson to take over second and then he charged after his teammate out front, Aaron Plessinger (Note: Sexton said the contact with Anderson was not intentional, saying: “I didn't really want to make contact”). Sexton made a pass stick on Plessinger and checked out for the race win.

Come race two, it was more of the same: Plessinger out front, Sexton ran him down and took the race win. For all three Triple Crown events this season, Sexton entered the final race not having to win the race to win the overall.

In the February 1 Glendale SX, Sexton finished second behind Eli Tomac in race three, but the #4’s 3-3-2 finishes gave him the overall win. In the February 22 Arlington SX, Sexton was setup for 3-2-1 finishes for the overall win again until he got passed by Webb, then he forced a last race, last-lap pass attempt on Webb, which cost him the overall win. Instead of winning, he finished third that night behind Webb and Ken Roczen. After two straight tough races (crashing out of the lead and finishing fifth in Tampa and then hitting the gate and crashing on the opening lap of Detroit, although he charged to finish third) the Arlington SX was a bit of a head-scratcher. Sexton said afterwards he wants to win every time he is on the track. That night, it cost him valuable points. Add in the two previous rounds and then a tough night in Daytona and a somewhat toned-down day in Indianapolis, the last few rounds have been rough for the Illinois native. How would he handle it this time around?

This time around, Sexton knew the situation: you don’t have to win the individual race to win the overall. He was eyeing a 1-1-1 while leading the final race. Cooper Webb had a costly mistake in the first race, and he was eyeing 7-4-2 finishes—not enough to land him on the overall podium tonight.