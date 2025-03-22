Results Archive
GNCC
Talladega
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Indianapolis
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
MXGP of
Castilla la Mancha
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Andrea Bonacorsi
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Ferruccio Zanchi
Full Results
Live Now
Supercross
Birmingham
News
450SX LCQ Results
  1. Mitchell Harrison
  2. Tristan Lane
  3. Kevin Moranz
Full Results
250SX East LCQ Results
  1. Lorenzo Locurcio
  2. Luke Neese
  3. Lane Shaw
Full Results
Live Now
MXGP of
Europe
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Mark Scheu
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Valerio Lata
  3. Simon Längenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 29
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 29
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 5
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Apr 6
News
Full Schedule

Race Day Live Broadcast Crew: Ken Roczen Dealing with Shoulder Injury

March 22, 2025, 5:50pm
Race Day Live Broadcast Crew: Ken Roczen Dealing with Shoulder Injury

In the second 450SX group A qualifying session, Ken Roczen pulled off the track and ended his session early, heading back to the pits. Per the Race Day Live broadcast crew, Roczen pulled off during the session due to a shoulder injury (AC separation) he is dealing with.

Roczen is still expected to race tonight during the Triple Crown races (he was 10th overall in 450SX qualifying). We will provide more information when we can. Listen to Justin Brayton explain the situation below.

Supercross

Birmingham - 450SX Combined Qualifying

Live Now
Protective Stadium
Birmingham, AL United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 11:16.753 +57.228 57.228 La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
2 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 11:13.367 +57.961 57.961 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 11:22.068 +58.113 58.113 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
4 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson 10:16.489 +58.120 58.120 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
5 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart 10:37.850 +58.497 58.497 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition
6 Mitchell Oldenburg Mitchell Oldenburg 11:22.731 +59.038 59.038 Alvord, TX United States Beta 450 RX
7 Justin Hill Justin Hill 10:15.627 +59.096 59.096 Yoncalla, OR United States KTM 450 SX-F
8 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger 10:12.390 +59.244 59.244 Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
9 Shane McElrath Shane McElrath 11:00.199 +59.277 59.277 Canton, NC United States Honda CRF450R
10 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 10:09.820 +59.338 59.338 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
Full Results

