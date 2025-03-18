2025 Loretta Lynn Regional Championship Registration Now Open

MX Sports press release:

MX Sports, producer of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, is excited to announce that online registration for the upcoming 2025 Regional Championships is now open. Unlike Area Qualifiers, riders must register online to confirm their guaranteed spot or alternate status with MX Sports.

The online registration processing fee for each class is $60, which is separate from the gate admission and track race entry fee that will be charged at the event by the track organizer. If a rider does not register online with MX Sports, including riders with guaranteed positions, it will be assumed the rider is not attending the Regional Championship and the position will be filled with an Alternate.

Rocky Mountain ATV/MC is proud to support all riders that participate in the Loretta Lynn program and that is why EVERY rider that participates at an Regional Championship will receive a $20 Race Gas credit to RockyMountainATVMC.com. (One cash credit per rider, per event).

Regional Championships will remain split into Youth and Amateur regionals that will be held from the last weekend in of May through late June. The Northwest, Midwest and Southwest regions will have combined regionals featuring both Youth and Amateur classes. National classes 1-19 will race at the Amateur Regionals, while classes 20-36 will race at the Youth Regionals. Registration deadlines for each Regional Championship will be the Monday before each event at 12 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of the 2025 Regional Championships, click HERE.

Region Event Date Event Location Online Registration Deadline Northeast Youth June 6-8 Pleasure Valley June 2 Northeast Amateur June 20-22 Unadilla MX June 16 Southeast Youth May 30-June 1 SOBMX May 26 Southeast Amateur June 13-15 Lake Sugar Tree June 9 Mid-East Amateur May 23-25 Ironman Raceway May 19 Mid-East Youth June 13-15 Briarcliff MX June 9 North Central Amateur June 6-8 Spring Creek June 2 North Central Youth June 20-22 Tigerton MX June 16 South Central Youth May 30-June 1 3 Palms May 26 South Central Amateur June 13-15 Underground MX June 9 Northwest Amateur/Youth June 6-8 Washougal MX June 2 Midwest Amateur/Youth June 13-15 Prairie City OHV June 9 Southwest Amateur/Youth May 30-June 1 Fox Raceway May 26

REGIONAL REGISTRATION NOW OPEN

The 44th Annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship presented by AMSOIL, will take place Monday, July 28th and run through Saturday, August 2nd at Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.