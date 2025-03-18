Results Archive
2025 Loretta Lynn Regional Championship Registration Now Open

March 18, 2025, 1:00pm
2025 Loretta Lynn Regional Championship Registration Now Open

MX Sports press release:

MX Sports, producer of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, is excited to announce that online registration for the upcoming 2025 Regional Championships is now open. Unlike Area Qualifiers, riders must register online to confirm their guaranteed spot or alternate status with MX Sports.

The online registration processing fee for each class is $60, which is separate from the gate admission and track race entry fee that will be charged at the event by the track organizer. If a rider does not register online with MX Sports, including riders with guaranteed positions, it will be assumed the rider is not attending the Regional Championship and the position will be filled with an Alternate.

Rocky Mountain ATV/MC is proud to support all riders that participate in the Loretta Lynn program and that is why EVERY rider that participates at an Regional Championship will receive a $20 Race Gas credit to RockyMountainATVMC.com. (One cash credit per rider, per event).

Regional Championships will remain split into Youth and Amateur regionals that will be held from the last weekend in of May through late June. The Northwest, Midwest and Southwest regions will have combined regionals featuring both Youth and Amateur classes. National classes 1-19 will race at the Amateur Regionals, while classes 20-36 will race at the Youth Regionals. Registration deadlines for each Regional Championship will be the Monday before each event at 12 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of the 2025 Regional Championships, click HERE.

RegionEvent DateEvent LocationOnline Registration Deadline
Northeast YouthJune 6-8Pleasure ValleyJune 2
Northeast AmateurJune 20-22Unadilla MXJune 16
Southeast YouthMay 30-June 1SOBMXMay 26
Southeast AmateurJune 13-15Lake Sugar TreeJune 9
Mid-East AmateurMay 23-25Ironman RacewayMay 19
Mid-East YouthJune 13-15Briarcliff MXJune 9
North Central AmateurJune 6-8Spring CreekJune 2
North Central YouthJune 20-22Tigerton MXJune 16
South Central YouthMay 30-June 13 PalmsMay 26
South Central AmateurJune 13-15Underground MXJune 9
Northwest Amateur/YouthJune 6-8Washougal MXJune 2
Midwest Amateur/YouthJune 13-15Prairie City OHVJune 9
Southwest Amateur/YouthMay 30-June 1Fox RacewayMay 26

REGIONAL REGISTRATION NOW OPEN 

The 44th Annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship presented by AMSOIL, will take place Monday, July 28th and run through Saturday, August 2nd at Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

For more information on the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, visit the series official website at www.mxsports.com or call (304) 284-0101. Join the conversation on the event’s social media channels, along with receiving the most up-to-date news and exclusive content. 

