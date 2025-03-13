Results Archive
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
GNCC
Wild Boar
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Supercross
Daytona
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Seth Hammaker
MXGP of
Argentina
MXGP Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Sacha Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
GNCC
Talladega
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Craig Delong
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Angus Riordan
Supercross
Indianapolis
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Upcoming
MXGP of
MXGP Castilla la Mancha
Sun Mar 16
Upcoming
Supercross
Birmingham
Sat Mar 22
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Upcoming
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Mar 23
2024 SX Marathon This Sunday on NBC Sports NOW: Detroit, Daytona, Birmingham and Indianapolis Starting at 1 p.m. Eastern

March 13, 2025, 4:30pm
The following press release is from SupercrossLIVE:

The stars of Monster Energy Supercross get a week off this weekend, leaving all of us wondering how we are going to get our racing fix in.

Never fear, as NBC Sports NOW will be broadcasting four races back-to-back from 2024 that were all won by Jett Lawrence.

The Supercross marathon begins at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday and will feature race replays from Detroit, Daytona, Birmingham and Indianapolis!

Click here for more information about Sunday’s Monster Energy Supercross marathon.

Click here to learn more about NBC Sports NOW, which is available on Peacock, The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, Pluto TV and more!

NBC Sports NOW is only available in the United States.

Read full details on NBCsports.com.

Jett Lawrence, the 2024 450SX Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champion
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence
Landsborough, Australia Australia 351
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 336
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 307
4Eli Tomac
Cortez, CO United States 282
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 282
Full Standings
