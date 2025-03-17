The Difference One Win Makes: Cooper Webb’s Results Prior to First 450SX Win, and After

Cooper Webb’s 450SX Career Results Prior to First Win and Following That Win

Cooper Webb has made quite a name for himself as a premier class 450SX racer in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. The North Carolina native moved to the 450cc class with Yamaha full-time starting in 2017 but really broke out in 2019 with KTM.

Through his first two seasons in 450SX, Webb had zero wins and two podiums in his first 25 450SX starts. He joined Red Bull KTM ahead of the 2019 season, started training with Aldon Baker, and his career trajectory changed. Webb’s first 450SX win came at the third race of 2019, the Anaheim 2 Supercross (a Triple Crown), which was the 28th start of his career. And his career has looked different ever since.

Since that day in January 2019, Webb has totaled 28 450SX wins and 68 podiums over his next 105 main event starts—including two 450SX Championships along the way. In total, Webb has 132 main event starts, 70 podiums, 28 wins, and two 450SX titles. Webb is tied with Rick Johnson for eighth on the all-time premier class AMA Supercross wins list after breaking a tie with Bob Hannah (27 wins) this season. How far up will Webb land when he retires?

He has three wins so far in 2025 and is currently leading the 450SX standings after nine rounds of the 17-round season.