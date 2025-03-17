The Difference One Win Makes: Cooper Webb’s Results Prior to First 450SX Win, and After
Cooper Webb’s 450SX Career Results Prior to First Win and Following That Win
Cooper Webb has made quite a name for himself as a premier class 450SX racer in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. The North Carolina native moved to the 450cc class with Yamaha full-time starting in 2017 but really broke out in 2019 with KTM.
Through his first two seasons in 450SX, Webb had zero wins and two podiums in his first 25 450SX starts. He joined Red Bull KTM ahead of the 2019 season, started training with Aldon Baker, and his career trajectory changed. Webb’s first 450SX win came at the third race of 2019, the Anaheim 2 Supercross (a Triple Crown), which was the 28th start of his career. And his career has looked different ever since.
Since that day in January 2019, Webb has totaled 28 450SX wins and 68 podiums over his next 105 main event starts—including two 450SX Championships along the way. In total, Webb has 132 main event starts, 70 podiums, 28 wins, and two 450SX titles. Webb is tied with Rick Johnson for eighth on the all-time premier class AMA Supercross wins list after breaking a tie with Bob Hannah (27 wins) this season. How far up will Webb land when he retires?
He has three wins so far in 2025 and is currently leading the 450SX standings after nine rounds of the 17-round season.
Before First win:
27 starts
2 podiums
0 wins
After First Win
105 starts
68 podiums
28 wins
450SX totals
132 podiums
70 podiums
28 wins
2 450SX titles#SXHistory pic.twitter.com/mEw4Au9JRo
Cooper Webb's 450SX Wins to Date
Cooper WebbNewport, NC
|Position
|Race
|Class
|Date
|Bike
|1
SupercrossIndianapolis
|450SX
|March 8, 2025
|Yamaha YZ450F
|1
SupercrossArlington
|450SX
|February 22, 2025
|Yamaha YZ450F
|1
SupercrossDetroit
|450SX
|February 15, 2025
|Yamaha YZ450F
|1
SupercrossFoxborough
|450SX
|April 13, 2024
|Yamaha YZ450F
|1
SupercrossSeattle
|450SX
|March 23, 2024
|Yamaha YZ450F
|1
SupercrossArlington
|450SX
|February 24, 2024
|Yamaha YZ450F
|1
SupercrossAnaheim 2
|450SX
|January 27, 2024
|Yamaha YZ450F
|1
SupercrossArlington
|450SX
|February 25, 2023
|KTM 450 SX-F
|1
SupercrossTampa
|450SX
|February 11, 2023
|KTM 450 SX-F
|1
SupercrossSalt Lake City 2
|450SX
|May 1, 2021
|KTM 450 SX-F
|1
SupercrossAtlanta 3
|450SX
|April 17, 2021
|KTM 450 SX-F
|1
SupercrossArlington 3
|450SX
|March 20, 2021
|KTM 450 SX-F
|1
SupercrossArlington 2
|450SX
|March 16, 2021
|KTM 450 SX-F
|1
SupercrossArlington 1
|450SX
|March 13, 2021
|KTM 450 SX-F
|1
SupercrossOrlando 2
|450SX
|February 20, 2021
|KTM 450 SX-F
|1
SupercrossOrlando 1
|450SX
|February 13, 2021
|KTM 450 SX-F
|1
SupercrossHouston 3
|450SX
|January 23, 2021
|KTM 450 SX-F
|1
SupercrossSalt Lake City 6
|450SX
|June 17, 2020
|KTM 450 SX-F
|1
SupercrossSalt Lake City 4
|450SX
|June 10, 2020
|KTM 450 SX-F
|1
SupercrossSalt Lake City 2
|450SX
|June 3, 2020
|KTM 450 SX-F
|1
SupercrossSan Diego
|450SX
|February 8, 2020
|KTM 450 SX-F
|1
SupercrossEast Rutherford
|450SX
|April 27, 2019
|KTM 450 SX-F
|1
SupercrossHouston
|450SX
|March 30, 2019
|KTM 450 SX-F
|1
SupercrossAtlanta
|450SX
|March 2, 2019
|KTM 450 SX-F
|1
SupercrossArlington
|450SX
|February 16, 2019
|KTM 450 SX-F
|1
SupercrossMinneapolis
|450SX
|February 9, 2019
|KTM 450 SX-F
|1
SupercrossOakland
|450SX
|January 26, 2019
|KTM 450 SX-F
|1
SupercrossAnaheim 2
|450SX
|January 19, 2019
|KTM 450 SX-F