When Was the Last Time Ken Roczen Won Consecutive 450SX Races?

Another new winner in 450SX in 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross! Ken Roczen became the sixth different 450SX winner in the first eight rounds when he earned his first ever Daytona Supercross 450SX victory (the 23rd 450SX win of his career). Supercross now heads to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indiana, a venue where Roczen has excelled, especially lately.

Roczen has four wins in his last five starts at Lucas Oil Stadium, which includes the 2023 event and the “residency” trio in 2021. Roczen did not race Indy in 2022 as he pulled out of the series after the ninth round—Daytona—that year. Eli Tomac won the 2022 Indianapolis SX. Roczen finished second overall at the 2024 Indy Triple Crown event behind Jett Lawrence.

So, can Roczen follow his Daytona win with another at Indy? Oddly enough, Roczen’s three back-to-back-to-back wins at Lucas Oil Stadium in 2021 was the last time the #94 won consecutive races. And those three straight wins were the only time he’s had a win streak since he started the 2017 season with two straight wins. Then came his infamous crash at the Anaheim 2 SX. The only other time Roczen has won back-to-back 450SX races in his career was the 2016 Foxborough and East Rutherford SX rounds in late April ’16.

When it comes to results at Lucas Oil Stadium, Roczen has the nod compared to title rivals Cooper Webb (four podiums and zero wins in eight 450SX starts) and Chase Sexton (one podium and zero wins in three 450SX starts).

Will Roczen earn consecutive victories? Will Webb or Sexton be the first to three wins in ‘25? What about another different winner, like Aaron Plessinger, Jason Anderson, or late-charge-at-Daytona Justin Cooper? This season really has been unpredictable! Give us your Indy race winner in the comments section below.