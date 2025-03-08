Results Archive
Supercross
Arlington
News
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Coty Schock
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
News
GNCC
Wild Boar
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
MXGP of
Argentina
News
MXGP Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Sacha Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
GNCC
Talladega
News
Supercross
Indianapolis
News
450SX Combined Qualifying Results
  1. Malcolm Stewart
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX Showdown Combined Qualifying Results
  1. Brandon Pederson
  2. Luca Marsalisi
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
MXGP of
MXGP Castilla la Mancha
Sun Mar 16
News
Supercross
Birmingham
Sat Mar 22
News
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Mar 23
News
When Was the Last Time Ken Roczen Won Consecutive 450SX Races?

March 8, 2025, 10:00am
Another new winner in 450SX in 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross! Ken Roczen became the sixth different 450SX winner in the first eight rounds when he earned his first ever Daytona Supercross 450SX victory (the 23rd 450SX win of his career). Supercross now heads to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indiana, a venue where Roczen has excelled, especially lately.

Roczen has four wins in his last five starts at Lucas Oil Stadium, which includes the 2023 event and the “residency” trio in 2021. Roczen did not race Indy in 2022 as he pulled out of the series after the ninth round—Daytona—that year. Eli Tomac won the 2022 Indianapolis SX. Roczen finished second overall at the 2024 Indy Triple Crown event behind Jett Lawrence.

So, can Roczen follow his Daytona win with another at Indy? Oddly enough, Roczen’s three back-to-back-to-back wins at Lucas Oil Stadium in 2021 was the last time the #94 won consecutive races. And those three straight wins were the only time he’s had a win streak since he started the 2017 season with two straight wins. Then came his infamous crash at the Anaheim 2 SX. The only other time Roczen has won back-to-back 450SX races in his career was the 2016 Foxborough and East Rutherford SX rounds in late April ’16.

When it comes to results at Lucas Oil Stadium, Roczen has the nod compared to title rivals Cooper Webb (four podiums and zero wins in eight 450SX starts) and Chase Sexton (one podium and zero wins in three 450SX starts).

Will Roczen earn consecutive victories? Will Webb or Sexton be the first to three wins in ‘25? What about another different winner, like Aaron Plessinger, Jason Anderson, or late-charge-at-Daytona Justin Cooper? This season really has been unpredictable! Give us your Indy race winner in the comments section below. 

Ken Roczen

Mattstedt, Germany Germany
PositionRaceClassDateBike
2
Supercross 
Indianapolis 		450SXMarch 16, 2024 Suzuki RM-Z450
1
Supercross 
Indianapolis 		450SXMarch 11, 2023 Suzuki RM-Z450
1
Supercross 
Indianapolis 3 		450SXFebruary 6, 2021 Honda CRF450R
1
Supercross 
Indianapolis 2 		450SXFebruary 2, 2021 Honda CRF450R
1
Supercross 
Indianapolis 1 		450SXJanuary 30, 2021 Honda CRF450R
8
Supercross 
Indianapolis 		450SXMarch 16, 2019 Honda CRF450R
2
Supercross 
Indianapolis 		450SXApril 9, 2016 Suzuki RM-Z450
21
Supercross 
Indianapolis 		450SXMarch 1, 2014 KTM 450 SX-F
Full Results
