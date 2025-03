Jason Weigandt walks and talks at Lucas Oil Stadium for round nine of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Justin Brayton is riding some laps for Race Day Live and Max Anstie, Nate Thrasher, Dax Bennick, Chase Sexton, Juju Beaumer and others stop by, plus mechanics Brent Duffe (Haiden Deegan) and Austin Kent (Anstie). Brought to you by the 2025 Honda CRF450R and CRF250R. Looks awesome when Justin Brayton is on one!