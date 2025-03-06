Results Archive
Supercross
Arlington
News
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Coty Schock
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
News
GNCC
Wild Boar
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
MXGP of
Argentina
News
MXGP Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Sacha Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Talladega
Sat Mar 8
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 8
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
MXGP Castilla la Mancha
Sun Mar 16
News
Full Schedule
Smith, McAdoo, Beaumer, Kitchen Updates and More Before Indianapolis

Smith, McAdoo, Beaumer, Kitchen Updates and More Before Indianapolis

March 6, 2025, 2:05pm

The ninth round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place this Saturday in Indianapolis, Indiana. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the races due to injury.

450SX

Cade Clason – Arm | Out
Clason is out for the time being due to a broken left arm sustained in Tampa.

Christian Craig – Knee | Out
Craig is looking at a return to action in Birmingham after injuring his knee in Las Vegas in 2024.

Hunter Lawrence – Shoulder | Out
Lawrence crashed in Tampa and sustained a partially torn labrum and multiple cracks in his humerus. He’s out for the season.

Jett Lawrence – ACL | Out
Lawrence is out for the remainder of supercross due to a torn ACL and a slightly torn meniscus, both suffered in Glendale.

Do you remember that Christian Craig has a Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 deal? He expects to be back after the break at Birmingham.
Do you remember that Christian Craig has a Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 deal? He expects to be back after the break at Birmingham. Yamaha

Jorge Prado – Shoulder | Out
Prado dislocated his shoulder at A2. The injury required surgery and he’s out for the season.

Eli Tomac – Leg | Out
Tomac is out with a broken fibula. He is hopeful he can return to racing before Monster Energy AMA Supercross ends to get some races in before Pro Motocross. Denver, anyone?

250SX East Division

Both the east and west 250SX divisions are racing – Indianapolis is a 250SX Showdown round.

Pierce Brown – Back | Out
Brown crashed while leading Tampa and sustained a fractured T5 vertebrae. He’s out for the season.

Casey Cochran – Leg | Out
Cochran was recently released to ride after sustaining a leg injury in November. He’s out for Indianapolis.

Levi Kitchen – Collarbone, Back | Out
Kitchen had a bad crash in Daytona and broke his collarbone and sustained several fractures in his upper back. He’s out for the time being.

Cameron McAdoo – Knee | Out
McAdoo had a big crash in Detroit and ended up with a cut on his face and some broken teeth. He’s also dealing with a torn ACL, which he’ll have surgery on this week. As of now, he’s out until further notice.

Nick Romano – Knee | Out
Romano tore his knee up in Tampa. He’s looking to return to racing in Birmingham. 

Devin Simonson – Wrist | Out
Simonson is several weeks away from returning to racing due to a wrist injury sustained before the season.

Jalek Swoll – Achilles | Out
Swoll is out for supercross with an Achilles injury suffered before A1.

Nate Thrasher – Finger | In
Thrasher had surgery on a broken finger sustained a few weeks ago while practicing. He raced Daytona and is in for Indianapolis.

Thrasher has proven very, very tough.
Thrasher has proven very, very tough. Align Media

250SX West Division

Both the east and west 250SX divisions are racing – Indianapolis is a 250SX Showdown round.

Drew Adams – Collarbone | Out
Adams is out with a broken collarbone sustained in Glendale. It’s unclear when he’ll return to racing.

Julien Beaumer - Shoulder | In
Beaumer dislocated his shoulder during qualifying in Arlington. He still raced and managed a sixth overall in the Triple Crown. He hasn't ridden the bike since, but plans on lining up in Indianapolis

Anthony Bourdon – Hip, Pelvis, Back | Out
Bourdon is recovering from a dislocated hip, broken pelvis, and a lumbar vertebra.

Ryder DiFrancesco – Internal Injuries | Out
DiFrancesco sustained a fractured radial, a broken left rib, and suffered internal abdominal damage while practicing. He’s on the mend but there is no timetable on his return to racing.

Derek Drake – Illness | Out
Drake is currently dealing with Lyme disease. He’s expected to miss at least the first half of the season.

Evan Ferry – Achilles | Out
Ferry tor his Achilles tendon at A1 and is out for the season.

Talon Hawkins – Femur | Out
Hawkins broke his femur in San Diego and is out for the season.

Billy Laninovich – Wrist | Out
Laninovich missed Arlington due a wrist injury sustained while practicing. He’ll miss Indianapolis too.

Ty Masterpool – Fingers | Out
Masterpool is back on the bike after breaking fingers in San Diego, but he won’t be lining up in Indianapolis.

No no. 47 this weekend in Indy.
No no. 47 this weekend in Indy. Align Media

Stilez Robertson – Wrist | Out
Robertson was forced to undergo surgery after injuring his wrist in San Diego (the same one that kept him out of action in 2024). He’s out for the season.

Jordon Smith – Lung, Ribs, Spleen | Out
Smith is out for a while after a big crash in the Arlington whoops resulted in a punctured  lung, four broken ribs, and a small laceration in his spleen.

Noah Viney – Shoulder | Out
Viney is out with a shoulder injury, which is a result of a full separation. He’s back in the gym, but isn’t scheduled to line up for any races any time soon.

Robbie Wageman – Wrist
Wageman fractured and dislocated his hand before the season. There’s a chance he’ll be back for Denver.

Read Now
April 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now