The ninth round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place this Saturday in Indianapolis, Indiana. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the races due to injury.

450SX

Cade Clason – Arm | Out

Clason is out for the time being due to a broken left arm sustained in Tampa.

Christian Craig – Knee | Out

Craig is looking at a return to action in Birmingham after injuring his knee in Las Vegas in 2024.

Hunter Lawrence – Shoulder | Out

Lawrence crashed in Tampa and sustained a partially torn labrum and multiple cracks in his humerus. He’s out for the season.

Jett Lawrence – ACL | Out

Lawrence is out for the remainder of supercross due to a torn ACL and a slightly torn meniscus, both suffered in Glendale.