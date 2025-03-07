Results Archive
Supercross
Arlington
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX West Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Coty Schock
  3. Michael Mosiman
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
GNCC
Wild Boar
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Supercross
Daytona
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Seth Hammaker
MXGP of
Argentina
MXGP Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Sacha Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Upcoming
GNCC
Talladega
Sat Mar 8
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 8
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Julien Beaumer
Upcoming
MXGP of
MXGP Castilla la Mancha
Sun Mar 16
Podium & P1 Qualifying in Daytona SMX Next: Jesson Turner and Alexander Fedortsov

March 7, 2025, 11:15am

The Daytona SMX Next - Supercross round saw Alex Fedortsov and Jesson Turner with some strong results. Lesser-known names, the two ClubMX riders put in strong performances putting themselves on the map. Fedortsov, who was the fastest qualifier, led the race until a flat tire caused a DNF. Turner, a last-minute entry into the race, charged to a P3 finish in his first go round in the revamped SX Futures program.  Get to know the two fastest amateurs you don't know.

Edit/interview/Video: Rob Filebark

