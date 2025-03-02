Results Archive
GNCC
Big Buck
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Angus Riordan
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Angus Riordan
Supercross
Arlington
News
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX West Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Coty Schock
  3. Michael Mosiman
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
News
GNCC
Wild Boar
News
Supercross
Daytona
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Seth Hammaker
MXGP of
Argentina
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Fabricio Chacon
  3. Mattia Guadagnini
MX2 Qualifying Race Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Sacha Coenen
  3. Kay de Wolf
Upcoming
GNCC
Talladega
Sat Mar 8
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 8
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
MXGP Castilla la Mancha
Sun Mar 16
News
Sexton: "I just didn't have enough in the tank."

March 2, 2025, 7:55am
Sexton:

Daytona will mark another race that Red Bull KTM's Chase Sexton wishes he could have back, as a massive crash in his heat race left him battered and bruised, and not capable of holding pace to the end of the main event. Sexton was the fastest qualifier in Daytona and took off with the early lead in his heat race, but crashed hard into the face of a jump. He toughed it out and qualified via the LCQ, then put on a strong charge in the main event despite a poor gate pick and poor start. 

About halfway through the main, though, he was stalking title rival Cooper Webb but started to run out of steam.

“Daytona was up and down," said Sexton in a KTM statement. "I qualified fastest, but crashed in my Heat, forcing me to qualify through to the Main via the LCQ, so it definitely was not my best night. In the end, I did what I could tonight, but just didn’t have enough in the tank.”

