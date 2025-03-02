The hype for the 2025 version of the Daytona Supercross was squarely on the guarantee of a new winner, and in the end, that hype delivered. That first-time win couldn’t have felt better for the rider that did it and the fans that were on hand to cheer it. The winner wasn’t title leaders Cooper Webb or Chase Sexton, it was Ken Roczen, the loveable veteran turned underdog who busted through.

“This is definitely up there as one of my best main event wins ever, and it’s pretty surreal because I’ve actually been pretty far away from it here,” said Roczen. The Progressive Ecstar Suzuki man even did it in symbolic fashion, as Webb started hunting him down late, as he has done so many times…but this time he couldn’t get him! Webb said he made too many mistakes, and one final error in the exit of a rutted turn ended the bid for victory. Webb took second, and Aaron Plessinger was third for his first podium of the season.

“He was just on it,” said Webb of Roczen. “He passed me and he made a quick pass on Aaron, and I was like “Oh!” I started to get on it, I was able to inch up inch up, but he was riding well and I started to ride harder and it led me to make mistakes. He got me, straight up. It’s gone the other way a few times, but tonight he got me.”

“I don’t know, I stayed focused and really took it section by section,” said Roczen. “Everyone was going fast at the beginning and kind of yo-yo-ing. I knew I had to make passes quick or these guys would retaliate. I had some good lines. I did believe I could do it, I just took it section by section, tripling out of these bowl berms, I knew those were spots we could mess up. I just kept my focus throughout the main event and that was important.”

“It was fun,” said Webb when asked if it was an enjoyable race even though he didn’t win it. “There was a lot going on and like Ken said if you made one mistake early you were getting freight trained. Then you’d nail something the next lap and you’re right in it. You hate losing, but I’m sure when I look back on Monday I’ll realize it was a sweet race.”

Roczen’s win reassures that he’s a title contender, as outside of one bad night in Tampa he’s been solid all year, starting with a heat race win at Anaheim 1 through now.