The rhythm lanes didn’t seem like they offered much variation. What sections offered the best opportunity to make up time?

Most riders were using the same options but riders were able to make up time by carrying more speed through the jumps and also minimizing mistakes. Often, simply missing the main rhythm was a difference maker. The 3-3 in the middle of the course was a crucial section to get right each lap. When the track is deteriorating, it can simply become a question of who can execute perfect laps time after time, versus the hero lap followed by several mistakes trying to repeat it.

The sand section was collecting riders like crazy all day. Sand is always tricky, but was there something especially treacherous about this particular section?

It was incredibly deep. That was the difference maker. It took a long time for riders to create lines that got through that sandy mess and down to something more predictable. When Shimoda and Deegan both crashed on the outside, they were victims of the track simply not being worked in yet. Once the top layer got blown off, riders could predict the traction and most got through without incident.

On the broadcast you mentioned Cole Davies, who had a couple of back-to-back mistakes, needed to slow his heart rate down. How does one go about actively lowering their heart rate while racing? Is it as simple as just breathing and slowing slightly?

When a rider makes multiple saves in a row and has close calls like that, their heart rate spikes. They get out of their normal rhythm and things feel very rushed. It’s important to slow things down and get back to the normal cadence they’ve have trained for. This can be a 10 heartbeat per minute difference, but that difference is crucial to maintain (think 175-180 versus 190+). When you hear riders say, ‘I blew up,’ this is what they mean. Their heart rate gets to an unsustainable level and they literally have to back down their pace. Riders will do sprint work on both their bicycle and motorcycle trying to up this sustainable range. Interval training is also really important in this aspect. The quicker a rider can recover from a heart rate spike and continue on with their targeted range, the better. For Davies, he just needed to smooth out and calm down so that he could slow his breathing, too. Once he got his heart rate under control, he would find rhythm again. When his heart rate is approaching 200, he is nearly hyperventilating and not getting enough oxygen which also effects decision making. There are a lot of angles to it but the most important part is consciously slowing the whole scenario down for half a lap to reset body and mind.