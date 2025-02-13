The next rhythm section will likely begin with an inside line and rolling over the first single. Riders will then step over the next tabletop and go 3-3 or 3-2-1 to the inside. Some riders prefer to go 3-2-1 here to protect the inside and guard against that move that saw Jason Anderson get passed several times early in the Tampa main event. Same setup, same uncertainty for this section.

The next rhythm will be an attempt to get to the downside of the tabletop and then triple into the corner. Exiting the next bowl berm, riders will want to triple out of the corner and single into the next left hand bowl berm.

This bowl berm is going to be a big block pass/take-out move corner, so that's why I drew out some passing lines above. The berm is far from the inside of the corner so anyone with bad intentions could cut across this inside and do some damage. It would be intentional and heavy, but possible. Just watch for a last-ditch effort here. The single into the corner is the catalyst as the lead rider will single to the outside while the following rider can lean hard left off the single and create a direct angle for contact when the lead rider pivots at the apex. This is also exacerbated as the lead rider will want to turn sharply to get back to his right in the next section and carry momentum into the next section. With the desired line of the lead rider opening the door for the following rider to make a pass, this could create chaos.

Next up is the first corner and onto lap 2.

Who’s Hot

Malcolm Stewart won the first 450 main event of his career and had people on their feet. If you weren’t racing against him, you were cheering for him. It was that simple.

Cooper Webb was not happy with lappers, but he has to be encouraged by his riding and points positioning. He is in a good spot to challenge for his third 450 SX title.

Jason Anderson got his third podium in five rounds and sits third in points. It’s hard to believe those things are true with how bad the other two rounds were but here we are. He’s capable of winning races.

Max Anstie executed his game plan to perfection on Saturday. He avoided the chaos and just did his thing. That doesn’t mean he will be able to repeat it but man, that was a strong opener.

Cameron McAdoo is a tough dude. He tore his ACL a week before Tampa and could barely walk at the press conference. His third-place finish was a testament to the mind-over-matter grit this sport demands.

Chance Hymas was not prepared for this East Region opener. He knew it, Honda HRC knew it, and he still went out and got solid points, anyway. He was far better than I expected.