Baylor, Russell, Girroir Talk GNCC 2025

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country season is here, and Jason Weigandt teamed up with RacerTV.com analyst Johnny Gallagher to speak with three of the biggest names in off-road: current GNCC Champion Johnny Girroir, fan-favorite Steward Baylor, and returning GNCC GOAT Kailub Russell.

Hear one hour of GNCC talk from this trio as the series kicks off this weekend with the VP Racing Fuels Big Buck GNCC in South Carolina.

