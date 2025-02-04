Watch: 2025 GNCC Racing Schedule Announcement
February 4, 2025, 11:00am
The 2025 Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series, presented by Specialized, is a week and a half from the new season.
Watch the video to see the 13-round schedule, which starts in South Carolina February 15 and ends in late October in Indiana.
Read the full press release from December on the 2025 schedule.
* all times
Progressive GNCC Racing Schedule
2025 GNCC Schedule
- GNCCBig Buck MODIFIED WEEKEND SCHEDULE
Saturday, February 158:00 AM
- GNCCWild Boar Saturday, March 18:00 AM
- GNCCTalladega Saturday, March 83:00 AM
- GNCCCamp Coker Bullet Saturday, March 298:00 AM
- GNCCThe Old Gray eMTB Round 1 - FRI
Friday, April 113:45 PM
- GNCCPowerline Park Saturday, May 38:00 AM
- GNCCHoosier eMTB Round 2 - FRI
Friday, May 168:00 AM
- GNCCMason-Dixon eMTB Round 3 & 4 - FRI & SAT
Friday, May 308:00 AM
- GNCCSnowshoe eMTB Round 5 - FRI
Friday, June 208:00 AM
- GNCCBuckwheat 100 eMTB Round 6 - FRI
Friday, September 59:00 AM
- GNCCThe Mountaineer eMTB Round 7 & 8 - FRI & SAT
Friday, September 198:00 AM
- GNCCThe John Penton eMTB Round 9 - FRI
Friday, October 109:00 AM
- GNCCIronman eMTB Round 10 - FRI; MODIFIED WEEKEND SCHEDULE
Friday, October 248:00 AM