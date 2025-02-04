Results Archive
Arenacross
Guthrie
News
Supercross
Anaheim 2
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
Arenacross
Reno 3
News
Supercross
Glendale
News
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
Arenacross
Reno 4
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
Fri Feb 7
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 8
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Prescott Valley 2
Sat Feb 8
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 15
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Feb 15
News
Full Schedule

Watch: 2025 GNCC Racing Schedule Announcement

February 4, 2025, 11:00am

The 2025 Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series, presented by Specialized, is a week and a half from the new season.

Watch the video to see the 13-round schedule, which starts in South Carolina February 15 and ends in late October in Indiana.

Read the full press release from December on the 2025 schedule.

* all times

Progressive GNCC Racing Schedule

2025 GNCC Schedule

GNCC Schedule

Read Now
March 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now